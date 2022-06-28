"Clout chaser": Filipino blogger slammed for making derogatory remarks against BTS member V

A Filipino blogger and influencer named Bryanboy are under fire for derogatory remarks towards BTS member V on his official Tiktok. BTS member V appeared at the recently concluded CELINE’s Men's Paris Fashion Week, where he attended with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and good friend and actor Park Bo-gum.

The Sweet Night singer dazzled global media and fans alike with just his presence. However, not everyone is a fan of his charm, after all.

One of his followers asked the Filipino blogger Bryanboy if he met the BTS member at CELINE’s fashion week. He replied by posting a video where he not only made fun of the Inner Child singer but intentionally mispronounced and mocked his name so that the first syllable sounded like 'poop' in Filipino.

Bryanboy continued to make fun of the situation, asking his fans if he was trending on Twitter.

ARMYs outrage over Filipino blogger Bryanboy’s derogatory remarks against BTS member V; demand an unconditional apology from him

For those unversed, Bryanboy, known by his real name Bryan Grey Yambao is a famous Filipino fashion blogger and socialite.

Known for being one of the biggest fashion influencers in the world, Bryanboy is known for his catty remarks on celebrities and their fashion on his blog.

Bryanboy was also invited to CELINE’s Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. At the event, he was seen hobnobbing with other celebrities, socialites, and fashionistas.

He met BLACKPINK’s Lisa and spent some time hanging out with her. However, he did not meet the Bangtan member at the party.

When asked about meeting the popular Bangtan member at the party, he claimed he had no idea who the popular K-pop idol was!

He also deliberately mispronounced his name, where the first syllable of V's name sounded like 'poop' in Filipino.

Naturally, ARMYs were upset with the use of derogatory language against the Singularity singer. They have demanded that Bryanboy issue a formal and unconditional apology to the BTS member.

So far, Bryanboy has shown no signs of apologizing to the BTS member and ARMYs and, in fact, wants to know if he is trending on Twitter or not.

Check out ARMYs reactions below:

TaeKoo🍀 @spisceslckyx Not that one fashion blogger mispronouncing tae as poop in filipino like we get it you dont know tae but you dont have to put insult in his name Not that one fashion blogger mispronouncing tae as poop in filipino like we get it you dont know tae but you dont have to put insult in his name

jay rei @jaydrei7 I really don't have any problem with bryan boy not talking to Taehyung because he has a point, they don't know e/o. But deliberately saying his name and calling him "tae" is utterly disrespectful. Plus this: I really don't have any problem with bryan boy not talking to Taehyung because he has a point, they don't know e/o. But deliberately saying his name and calling him "tae" is utterly disrespectful. Plus this: https://t.co/1a7Jl79LbE

✧ @iconicishe Bryanboy there's nothing wrong if you don't know Taehyung at all. Mispronouncing it the first time is okay too but repeating it using as a mock is not okay. I'm sure you know calling people “that” as a name is disrespectful. Please do better @bryanboy Bryanboy there's nothing wrong if you don't know Taehyung at all. Mispronouncing it the first time is okay too but repeating it using as a mock is not okay. I'm sure you know calling people “that” as a name is disrespectful. Please do better @bryanboy! https://t.co/z3bUHM5t12

RCloudMansanas @r_mansanas

3. Mispronouncing Taehyung’s name: understandable BUT

4. Intentionally making fun of someone’s name even in the guise of humor: disrespectful @bryanboy 1. Skipping Taehyung and greeting his friend Lisa: absolutely no problem with that 2. Not knowing Taehyung: no problem with that as well3. Mispronouncing Taehyung’s name: understandable BUT4. Intentionally making fun of someone’s name even in the guise of humor: disrespectful @bryanboy 1. Skipping Taehyung and greeting his friend Lisa: absolutely no problem with that 2. Not knowing Taehyung: no problem with that as well3. Mispronouncing Taehyung’s name: understandable BUT4. Intentionally making fun of someone’s name even in the guise of humor: disrespectful

좐&부 is my lovely jubbly⁷🌙 @_moontaejin_ who tf this bryanboy aka ninang who disrespect Taehyung's name by mispronouncing it and equate to a filipino word, "tae" which means "p00p". y'all please report them on tiktok who tf this bryanboy aka ninang who disrespect Taehyung's name by mispronouncing it and equate to a filipino word, "tae" which means "p00p". y'all please report them on tiktok

BTS’ V shows off his unique and never seen before talents: pole dancing

With BTS for the rest of my life⁷𐤀ApoBangpo💜 @ot7purplelover Taetae is a good boy who has gone bad in paris and the bad boy turned to good when he came back to Seoul Taetae is a good boy who has gone bad in paris and the bad boy turned to good when he came back to Seoul https://t.co/X5DZ9EiEF5

Bangtan’s V is a man of many talents, and the above video is proof of that.

The Sweet Night singer attended CELINE’s Men’s Paris Fashion Week in the City of Lights earlier this week along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum and has been having the time of his life.

In a new video trending online, the Bangtan member lets his hair down (literally and figuratively) as he shows off one of his most unique and never seen talents: pole dancing! Dressed in a simple white t-shirt and black trousers, he looked happy as he swung around the pole, enjoying himself to the fullest.

Despite not being a professional pole dancer, he surprised fans with his agility and graceful moves. ARMYs took to Twitter to trend “Taetae,” an endearing nickname for the Bangtan member, showing their immense love for him.

🌟ᴸⁱˢᵃᵐʸᵖᵖᵘᵖᵖᵘ ♡ @iLisayou_0327

"No one is allowed to move on from what happened in Celine PFW 2022"



now drop Bogum Pole Dancing

#LISA #V #BOGUM I said it before and I'll say it again,"No one is allowed to move on from what happened in Celine PFW 2022"now drop Bogum Pole Dancing I said it before and I'll say it again,"No one is allowed to move on from what happened in Celine PFW 2022"now drop Bogum Pole Dancing 😎#LISA #V #BOGUM https://t.co/ALvm6ifZpj

୨୧ @blueprodV so we are all watching a video of taehyung pole dancing at the celine after party in pairs right? this is real so we are all watching a video of taehyung pole dancing at the celine after party in pairs right? this is real https://t.co/sJZ3OHiPs2

BTS’ V returns to South Korea; shows off his strong friendship with actor Park Bo-gum

On June 28, the Bangtan member posted a few photos on Instagram Stories of him posing on the airstrip as he returned to South Korea after attending CELINE’s fashion week.

He looked happy and cheerful as he showed off his sweet bond with actor Park Bo-gum as they put their arms around each other, grinning from ear to ear.

They arrived at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center (SGBAC) on June 28, looking stylish in their trendy travel outfits.

