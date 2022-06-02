BTS’ V dazzles at the VIP premiere of Broker with elegant charms 

BTS’ V returned to South Korea earlier than his fellow members to attend the VIP premiere of the Cannes Film Festival-winning movie, Broker, held on June 2 in Seoul. The idol arrived on the red carpet looking his usual chic self.

Kim Tae-hyung aka V wore a sleek black suit with a gray checkered jacket. His brow-length black hair enhanced his charm, instantly making him the talk of the town and media.

The idol was in the United States with the rest of BTS to speak about AAPI Heritage Month and anti-Asian hate crimes on May 31. He touched down in South Korea in the wee hours of June 2 to attend the premiere and support his close friend, Kang Dong-won’s movie Broker.

One Korean news outlet even titled an article about the idol’s press photos saying “Even the shadows are perfect,” further leading to fans extol the 26-year-old’s beauty even more.

‘KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE’ trends as BTS’ V attends Broker’s red carpet

Story continues below ad

BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, took the spotlight as he arrived on the red carpet of the VIP premiere of Broker to support his best friend, Kang Dong-won. The premiere was held in Seoul. The movie also stars K-pop idol IU, Song Kang-ho, Bae Doo-na, and Lee Joo-young.

Hours after landing in South Korea, BTS’ V was seen at Broker’s VIP premiere in a dashing formal outfit. The presence of the idol energized the audience, as he posed to the delight of both the Korean media and fans.

The Singularity singer made a half-heart with his cheeks and face in one of the poses. The idol dressed up elegantly in a tie-up black shirt, black pants, and a gray-and-black checkered jacket with a two-layered chain on the neck.

Take a look at the reactions that made ‘KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE’ trend No. 1 on worldwide Twitter charts.

♛🎄 @sceneryfortae K media is whipped for Tae!! "even his shadow is perfect"



KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE K media is whipped for Tae!! "even his shadow is perfect"KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE https://t.co/PbOMjHZc26

Story continues below ad

BTS PICS ♡ @GirlWithLuv_24



KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE

#BrokerVIPpremiere Taehyung making heart with his cheeks at Broker VIP PremiereKIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE Taehyung making heart with his cheeks at Broker VIP Premiere 😭😭KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE #BrokerVIPpremiere https://t.co/H7EmtwWeTG

♛🎄 @sceneryfortae He's so adorable!



KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE

He's so adorable!KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE https://t.co/kgPZnKi3Cf

ً @healwithtae KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE for movie broker he's the finest ever KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE for movie broker he's the finest ever https://t.co/XmPIj6wytw

Story continues below ad

TKG @TheTKGlobal



KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE Taehyung looks absolutely gorgeous & dapper!KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE Taehyung looks absolutely gorgeous & dapper! 😍KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE https://t.co/jU6R4NvSbq

shaira⁷ @LOUDERTHAN80MBS



KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE



#BrokerVIPpremiere THE NECKLACE?!KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE THE NECKLACE?!KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE#BrokerVIPpremiere https://t.co/mjNGxg6oVC

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Lord look at him! He’s so handsome, he looks so rich and elegant

KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE Lord look at him! He’s so handsome, he looks so rich and elegant KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE https://t.co/eQLF4JHDNs

Story continues below ad

Kim.Ttaehyung743 @KimTtaehyung743 LOOK AT THEM



KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE OMGLOOK AT THEM #BrokerVIPpremiere KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE OMG😭LOOK AT THEM#BrokerVIPpremiere KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE https://t.co/8nxweuhGXV

The Taehyung Brand @BTSV_Brand KMEDIA reports that KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE looks incredibly irresistible KMEDIA reports that KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE looks incredibly irresistible https://t.co/PUUgE0OxuW

𝓂 @taehyungtannah THE FULL BODY SHOT!!!



KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE THE FULL BODY SHOT!!! KIM TAEHYUNG AT VIP PREMIERE https://t.co/bco9KDQ9eO

Story continues below ad

Broker was nominated for the Palme d’Or and won the Ecumenical Jury Award at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Song Kang-ho even won the Best Actor award, becoming the first male Korean actor to achieve the feat.

Celebrities attend Cannes award-winning movie Broker’s VIP premiere

Hirokazu Koreeda directed Broker made multiple headlines at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 as the lead actors were one of the many celebrities who stole the show on the red carpet. The movie premiered at the French festival and even received a standing ovation.

Story continues below ad

The VIP premiere of Broker was attended by numerous A-listers and the who’s who of the Korean entertainment world. Among the celebrities photographed on the red carpet were Lee Byung-hun, Lee Min-ho, Kim Tae-ri, Kim Soo-hyun, and Yoo In-na.

K-pop stars such as Rain and AKMU also attended the event. A leaked guest list listed BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Rosé, Uhm Ji-won, and Crush, among others.

Broker will be released worldwide on June 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far