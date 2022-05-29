Song Kang-ho makes history as he bags Best Actor award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

On May 28, the 75th Cannes Film Festival announced the winners of this year’s awards, and Song Kang-ho has made history. The versatile actor has won the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the upcoming film Broker, co-starring IU and Gang Dong-won.

Song Kang-ho has now become the first Korean male ever to win an acting award at the prestigious film festival. The talented actor got teary-eyed as he expressed his sincere gratitude for winning the award and expressed a heartfelt thank you to director Hirokazu Kore-eda for letting

Notably, actress Jeon Do-yeon was the first Korean to win an acting award for her breakthrough performance in the film Secret Sunshine in 2007. Coincidentally, the film also starred Song Kang-ho opposite the talented actress.

Song Kang-ho continues making history as a Korean actor at Cannes Film Festival

SONG Kang-Ho, award winner for Best actor in BROKER (LES BONNES ÉTOILES) de KORE-EDA Hirokazu.

SONG Kang-Ho, award winner for Best actor in BROKER (LES BONNES ÉTOILES) de KORE-EDA Hirokazu.

Song Kang-ho has a long-standing relationship with the historic film festival, and it shows. He made his first Cannes Film Festival appearance in 2006 for the movie Host.

Since then, he has graced the world-renowned film festival to celebrate a host of his films, Host (2006), Secret Sunshine (2007), The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008), Thirst (2009), Parasite (2009), Emergency Declaration (2021) and finally, Broker (2022).

Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite became the first-ever Korean film to win the prestigious Palme d’Or, the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize, back in 2019. The talented actor played an important role in the film, which also starred Park So-dam and Choi Woo-shik in prominent roles.

Last year, the Broker star made history by becoming the first Korean male actor to serve on the jury at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. He featured alongside the jury president Spike Lee, Mylène Farmer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessica Hausner, Mati Diop, Mélanie Laurent, Tahar Rahim and Kleber Mendonça Filho. This year marks his seventh appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

What next for Song Kang-ho?

The talented actor is all set to star in the upcoming film Cobweb, also known as Spider’s House which includes a star-studded cast of Jeon Yeo-been, Oh Jung-se, Im Soo-jung, and Krystal Jung.

This marks the Broker star’s fifth collaboration with director Kim Jee-woon. Although the plot details of the upcoming film aren’t known, it is said to be a genre-defining film as it aims to follow the 'movie within a movie’ theme.

Besides Song Kang-ho’s historic win, this year has been amazing for South Korean cinema as well. Oldboy famed Park Chan-wook won the title of Best Director for his film Decision to Leave, making him the second Korean director in Cannes history to win the prize.

PARK Chan-Wook, award winner of the Best Director for HEOJIL KYOLSHIM (DECISION TO LEAVE)

PARK Chan-Wook, award winner of the Best Director for HEOJIL KYOLSHIM (DECISION TO LEAVE)

While this may be the first time Park Chan-wook has won the Best Director award, two of his films have won awards at Cannes previously. His classic film Oldboy won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003, while his movie Thirst won the Jury Prize in 2009.

Edited by Danyal Arabi