"It's a great joy for me": Actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung proudly showcase their lifelong friendship at the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022

World-famous South Korean actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung created ripples on the internet when they showcased their heartwarming chemistry as friends during the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022, which is recognized as one of the world's most prestigious film events.

Since both Lee and Woo-sung have reunited and participated in the new Korean movie Hunt, the actors attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival as the movie was to be first premiered at the festival. The film was invited to the non-competitive Midnight Screening section. During the film festival, Woo-sung shared his thoughts about the movie in an interview and stated:

"It is a great joy for me to be able to stand side by side with my best friend Lee Jung-jae."

Popularly known for starring in the world-famous Netflix blockbuster series Squid Game, actor Lee has shared a lifelong friendship with Jung Woo-sung, who is also known to have starred in hit films including Steel Rain (2017), Asura: The City of Madness (2016), Cold Eyes (2013), and more.

Jung Woo-sung's other leading roles were in the high-budget espionage television series Athena: Goddess of War (2010) and the romantic drama Padam Padam (2011).

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung walk side by side at the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022

Best friends and coworkers Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung recently charmed the Cannes Film Festival with their best friend chemistry on the event’s red carpet. The globally-famous South Korean actors attended the photocall event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022, on May 19.

The two actors graced their presence as the two-top celebrities who played the main characters in the Korean movie Hunt. The film, directed by Lee Jung-jae himself, has been invited to this year's Cannes Film Festival’s midnight screening section and will be shown for the first time in the world at the Lumière Grand Theater.

Lee and Woo-sung, in particular, reunited in a film for the first time in 23 years, after director Kim Sung-hit soo's film City of the Rising Sun, which was released in 1999 and received strong attention for the storyline. Additionally, the event was more meaningful as the two lifelong friends walked side-by-side on the red carpet in their dashing outfits at the Cannes Film Festival.

However, it does not end here. The event was also meaningful to Lee as the Squid Game actor was able to make his debut as a director with his best friend Woo-sung by his side.

Meanwhile, Hunt is an action film that narrates the story of two National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents, Park Pyung Ho and Kim Jung Do, who team up to face an unexpected revelation while chasing after a mafia who is in charge of North Korean spies.

Lee Jung-jae will play the main role of Park Pyung Ho, who is part of the NIS international squad, while Lee’s best friend and movie partner Jung Woo-sung will play the role of Kim Jung Do.

Edited by Babylona Bora