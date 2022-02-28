Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon’s wins at SAGs leaves audiences mesmerized

The sensational Korean series Squid Game made history on February 28 by sweeping three top honors at the SAG Awards 2022. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are one of the most prominent award ceremonies, with both Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon bagging the top awards for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively at the event.

The Korean entertainment wave continues to sweep the world off its feet. From BTS’ Billboard and Grammy nominations to Crash Landing on You, Squid Game, Parasite, and Minari's incredible achievements, the SAG Awards has added another feather to the ever-growing global recognition and reach of Korean actors.

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon get emotional as they win first SAG Awards for ‘Squid Game’ performance

Nancy Wang Yuen @nancywyuen Squid Game makes SAG Awards History as first non-English-language TV series to win acting prizes: Lee Jung-Jae won male actor and Jung Ho-yeon won female actor in drama categories. ￼ Squid Game makes SAG Awards History as first non-English-language TV series to win acting prizes: Lee Jung-Jae won male actor and Jung Ho-yeon won female actor in drama categories. ￼ https://t.co/c62RNShjT4

Squid Game and its stars have broken yet another record. This time, at the SAG Awards 2022, Lee Jung-jae bagged the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Jung Ho-yeon won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Lee Jung-jae won over Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong from Succession and Billy Crudup from The Morning Show. The South Korean actor has been in the industry for more than three decades and has solidified his position as one of the most key figures in Korean entertainment.

SAG Awards® @SAGawards Lee Jung-Jae takes home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series! His reaction says it allLee Jung-Jae takes home the Actorfor Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards His reaction says it all ♥️ Lee Jung-Jae takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards https://t.co/efqompdngz

Rising star Jung Ho-yeon walked over to the stage beaming with joy at her win. The Netflix series marked her acting debut and the SAG Award win was even more special for her. The actress bested Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon from The Morning Show, Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sarah Snook from Succession.

SAG Awards® @SAGawards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in #sagawards Jung Ho-Yeon receives her first-ever Actorfor Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in #SquidGame Jung Ho-Yeon receives her first-ever Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in #SquidGame #sagawards https://t.co/PJAHCavDni

The two South Korean actors made their speeches amidst loud cheers from the audience, especially with the series' cast and crew team present at the awards. Midway through the speech, Jung Ho-yeon became emotional, and the camera showcased other celebrities cheering for the actress and getting teary-eyed too.

The Squid Game squad gave her a standing ovation with louder cheers towards the end of her speech too.

Stay Alive is coming! 🌌Carmen ⁷⟭⟬⟬⟭💜 @cidorta

@squidgame #SAGAwards Tonight Squid Game made history. 1st non English tv drama ever nominated for a SAG Awards and on top of that won 3 awards tonight. Congrats to the cast and crew, and Lee Jung-Jae & Jung Ho-Yeon. Tonight Squid Game made history. 1st non English tv drama ever nominated for a SAG Awards and on top of that won 3 awards tonight. Congrats to the cast and crew, and Lee Jung-Jae & Jung Ho-Yeon.@squidgame #SAGAwards https://t.co/b7UypenwB7

The K-drama even bagged the award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series. The show stood against Mare of Easttown, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Cobra Kai.

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon have now joined Minari's Youn Yuh-jung as the only Korean actors to receive SAG awards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi