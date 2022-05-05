K-pop idols at Met Gala: 6 stars who previously walked prestigious red carpet

Besides NCT's Johnny making headlines at the 2022 Met Gala, many other K-pop idols have previously adorned the prestigious event.

With the rise of K-pop and Korean culture globally, K-pop has its vast fandom with millions of fans. Hence, it's become normal to see our favorite K-pop idols at huge global events, with the Met Gala being one of them.

This event invites some of the most influential people. This year, NCT member and Chicago-born Johnny Suh walked the red carpet. He is already headlining all the print and news websites.

We have spent ample time admiring Johnny's look at the Gilded Glamor event. So, here are 6 K-pop idols who rocked the Met Gala earlier.

K-pop idols who have attended the Met Gala

1) BLACKPINK's Rose

BLACKPINK member Rose stole all the attention as she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet wearing a little black dress with a statement white bow right in the middle.

Rose was named one of the best-dressed guests at the 2021 Met Gala with her luxurious Yves Saint Laurent dress. Her gorgeous blonde locks with Kohled eyes were the cherry on top.

2) CL

2NE1's leader and K-pop idol CL joined Rose at the 2021 Met Gala and was equally praised for her outfit choice.

The I am The Best singer wore an extravagant Alexender Wang oversized denim jacket with classic white briefs. She understood the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion theme, becoming one of the few female K-pop idols ever to attend the event.

3) Rain

Rain at The Met Gala 2015 (Image via Getty Images)

Actor and K-pop idol Rain is also on this list since he attended the Met Gala in 2015. The South Korean artist rocked a fabulous tuxedo from MCM, doing complete justice to the theme, China: Through The Looking Glass.

He was pictured with actress Julianne Moore, Fan Bing Bing, and others while shining throughout the gala.

4) EXO's Lay

EXO's Lay Zhang appeared at the Met Gala event in 2019. The K-pop idol wore a somber ensemble by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

His look was simple yet classic, making it one of a kind at the fashion event. He clearly took notes for the theme for the year, Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Like Rain, Lay was also pictured with Julianne Moore, Mark Ronson, and others.

5) Psy

The Gangnam Style hitmaker was invited to the Met Gala in 2013, and he presented himself with precisely what the theme asked for, Punk.

Psy wore a red and black gingham jacket and paired it with a leather bowtie. He stole hearts with his quirky look and extra cool black shades.

6) Super Junior's Siwon

Super Junior's Choi Siwon attended the 2013 Met Gala, making a grand entrance with Psy. He then became the youngest Korean artist ever to get invited to the event and was also one of the best dressed.

The singer looked dapper in his formal suit and tie and probably had a fantastic night. During an interview, he talked about his experience and how it was to meet Tom Hanks and Jack Nicholson.

Many idols and artists are yet to grace the fundraising fashion event. And while we all have our favorites, we will have to wait until next year to find out who will be attending.

