Met Gala 2022: 5 best-dressed men and what they wore

While the Met Gala 2022 was filled with beautiful women and their exquisite gowns with long trains and glamor, the men's fashion at the event didn't fall short. The Met Gala's red carpet is one event where celebrities pull out all the stops and are encouraged to do so.

So as long as they honor a specific theme, which for this year was "Gilded Glamor," all the other fashion rules go out the window. This year, the men were extra careful to look theme-specific and opted for dapper looking silhouettes and wardrobe pieces.

From Shawn Mendes' Dr. Strange-esque look to Bad Bunny's strong and dramatic shoulders, the men very handsome. Here are 5 best-dressed men at the event, according to us.

5 best-dressed men at the Met Gala 2022 event

1) Shawn Mendes' heart-throbbing look in Tommy Hilfiger

Shawn Mendes walked down the Met Gala 2022 red carpet on Monday evening, on May 2, 2022 in a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble that reflects the classic early 1990's look and fits perfectly with the "Gilded Glamor" theme.

The Canadian singer-songwriter wore a red and navy colored coat that featured the name's initials, "S.M." embroidered on the inner lining of the coat.

In an interview with Vogue for the live-stream event, the Stitches singer revealed that the suit was completely upcycled.

"This is badass 'cause it's all upcycled...This is completely sustainable.So I'm just proud this year to be in this, honestly."

The "In My Blood" singer later removed his top coat to reveal a sleek navy suit paired with a matching turtleneck underneath the blazer. The latter look was in a monotone navy palette. The pop singer also donned a coat of nail polish to add modernity to his gilded glamor look.

2) Joe Jonas in a couple-themed outfit from Louis Vuitton

The expectant mother and father-to-be walked down the Met Gala 2022 red carpet together in matching yin-and-yang themed ensembles from Louis Vuitton. The couple's black and white outfit was exquisite. Joe Jonas wore a black and white tuxedo with an asymmetrical hem-line and it was adorned with lace on the rear of the blazer. Joe opted for a suave look in the classic cropped tuxedo. The jacket featured a lacy train, long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem, black buttons, and notch lapel monochromatic collars.

He paired the jacket with black pants, and a patterned round-neck top in black and white. The star also accessorized with black shoes and multiple chain necklaces. He styled his hair in a flock-of-seagulls-inspired look, which flaunted his curly locks.

3) Bad Bunny flaunted dramatic shoulders in Burberry

Bad Bunny made his debut at the Met Gala 2022, and made sure he was one to remember. The Puerto Rican singer chose a cream-colored boilersuit courtesy of Riccardo Tisci for Burberry.

The boilersuit was a reflection of Bad Bunny's original style, in which he often opts for androgynous clothing. He paired the cream-colored boiler suit with a pair of matching derby leather shoes. Another highlight from Bad Bunny's look was his mini bouffant hairstyle. The bouffant look was bejeweled with hair accessories.

4) Jack Harlow looking suave in Givenchy

Jack Harlow attended the Met Gala 2022, on Monday night, May 2, 2022, looking dapper in a dark chocolate brown colored suit. The brown suit was courtesy of Givenchy.

The "First Class" rapper paired the suit with classic leather shoes and styled his hair in his signature messy curls.

5) Johnny Suh in satin courtesy of Pete Do

NCT's member Johnny Suh made his debut at the Met Gala 2022 event and captured millions of hearts with his dapper looks and unbeatable charisma. Johnny Suh flew to NYC after an eventful weekend in the big apple, Johnny attended the Gala wearing a satin number.

The Chicago Dream Boy wore a suit prepared by the FIT alum and LVHM graduate's prize winner, Peter DO. He embraced the event's white-tie dress theme, donning a black tailcoat.

The black tailcoat featured silver detailing and underneath the coat, Johnny wore a shirt in matching color. He paired the suit with a pair of Peter Do's black combat boots, that featured metal rims.

