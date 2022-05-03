×
"I see no difference": Internet likens Shawn Mendes' Met Gala 2022 outfit to Dr. Strange from Multiverse of Madness

Shawn Mendes seen showing off his Tommy Hilfiger look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (Image via @blackcasel/@izzie/@selenofelixme/Twitter)
Gargi Harjai
Gargi Harjai
Modified May 03, 2022 08:12 AM IST
Shawn Mendes made his appearance at the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 2, 2022. The Canadian singer-songwriter captured the Gilded Glamor theme with a classic early 1990s look from Tommy Hilfiger.

The Stitches singer wore a red and navy-colored coat. However, fans couldn't help but compare his red carpet look to Dr. Strange's costume.

"I see no difference between shawn mendes and doctor strange," tweeted @lorelaiswiftt.
i see no difference between shawn mendes and doctor strange #MetGala2022 #MetGala https://t.co/YFFefK4X1m
"I see no differences,, shawn mendes," tweeted @kingklaytn.
I see no differences,, shawn mendes #MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/8pGvXDf5fV

Fans' reaction to Shawn Mendes' Met Gala 2022 red carpet look

As mentioned earlier, Shawn Mendes' Met Gala 2022 look has been compared to the costume of one of Marvel's favorite movie characters, Dr. Strange.

Here are some of the reactions to his outfit on Twitter:

We can’t unsee it. 💯@ShawnMendes #MetGala #DoctorStrange @DrStrange https://t.co/UwpYuEnDwH
not shawn mendes coming to the met gala in Dr Strange cosplay 😭 https://t.co/E8AxbEUFbr
Shawn Mendes is giving major Dr. Strange vibes #MetGala https://t.co/lyERjN1Q3H
shawn mendes is giving dr strange realness at the #MetGala2022 https://t.co/PNsEWevCfz
shawn mendes out here giving dr strange https://t.co/0HCHEztANT
shawn mendes looking like dr. strange at the met gala https://t.co/UP5mZKb9IB
why does shawn mendes look like dr strange, i’m crying https://t.co/Cz7dCHgFEs
Forgot about the #MetGala I saw @ShawnMendes looking a little Strange! 😂 #MetGala2022 #DoctorStrange https://t.co/dxWjlmCMzm

The 23-year-old was also compared to Bridgerton character Viscount Lord Edmund Bridgerton and Jane Austen's Lord Darcy:

SHAWN MENDES IS GIVING LORD BRIDGERTON x MR DARCY x DR STRANGE ALL AT ONCE AND I AM HERE FOR IT #ShawnMendes #MetGala #Bridgerton https://t.co/EU56PtO9TY

A few fans couldn't help but speculate that this might be Shawn Mendes' look for the premiere of the upcoming film, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie held its Hollywood premiere on May 2, 2022. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Fans pointed out that the Treat You Better singer might have been confused between the Met Gala 2022 and Dr. Strange's premiere:

shawn mendes ready for the premier of dr strange in the multiverse of madness https://t.co/kGp3yU5XiL

Some fans even thought Mendes looked like a real-life Disney prince:

Y'ALL SLEEPING ON HIM, HE ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS, HE LOOKS EXACTLY AS A DISNEY PRINCE #MetGala2022 #MetGala #ShawnMendes https://t.co/X49XulrVbd
imagine this #ShawnMendes #MetGala #MetGala2022 https://t.co/YhYxpuHNtw

More about Shawn Mendes' look at the Met Gala 2022

Shawn Mendes look changed on the red carpet in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (Image via MidiasSMBR/Twitter)
Shawn Mendes walked the carpet in a navy and red-colored Tommy Hilfiger coat. His initials "S.M." were embroidered on the inner lining of the coat.

The pop star later removed his coat to reveal a sleek navy suit from Tommy Hilfiger. The second look had a monotone navy-colored suit. He had a matching turtleneck underneath the suit.

The In My Blood singer also showed off a coat of nail polish on his hands, which gave a modern look to his Gilded Glamor-themed outfit.

Mendes looked sharp on his way into the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme definitely encouraged the music star to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

