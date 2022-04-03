Who is Shawn Mendes' 'When You're Gone' about? Fans left emotional as singer opens up about new single

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes revealed that his new single, When You're Gone, was inspired by the end of his relationship with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

While talking to media outlet Extra, the 23-year-old said that his latest song, which was released on April 1, was written a month after his split with Cabello.

Mendes revealed that he and the Havana singer have always been writers and things have been transparent between the two. He also said that they both understand and respect what things mean.

Mendes and Cabello were first seen kissing in 2019, and they dated for nearly two years before splitting up in November 2021.

Twitter reactions on Shawn Mendes' new single

After Shawn Mendes released his new song, which he wrote after his and Camila Cabello's breakup, Twitterati quickly sympathized with the singer and how much the Toronto-bred artist was hurt post his split.

brooklynn @LostinBrooklynn wait… shawn mendes wrote a song “when you’re ready” before the relationship then wrote a song “when you’re gone” after the relationship… woah #WhenYoureGone wait… shawn mendes wrote a song “when you’re ready” before the relationship then wrote a song “when you’re gone” after the relationship… woah #WhenYoureGone

ᴍᴏʀɢᴀɴ @MorganHanis Shawn Mendes wrote a beautiful breakup song yalls. What a beautiful lyrics 🥺 ~When you’re gone~ Shawn Mendes wrote a beautiful breakup song yalls. What a beautiful lyrics 🥺 ~When you’re gone~

𝓁𝒾𝓋 @munariinn pov: you're listening to "when you're gone" by shawn mendes pov: you're listening to "when you're gone" by shawn mendes https://t.co/6KoZVwkTlY

Some even compared Mendes' new single with Camila Cabello's song Bam Bam, which she apparently wrote for her former boyfriend.

Shreya virani @Shreya_viranii camila cabello writing 'bam bam' for shawn mendes and then him writing 'when you're gone' for her, is heartbreaking :(( camila cabello writing 'bam bam' for shawn mendes and then him writing 'when you're gone' for her, is heartbreaking :((

💙💛 @meetmeasurvivor shawn in when you're gone: i'm starting to feel like you don't need me

camila in her upcoming album: did you realize you don't need me?



im done, they are tryna kill us w that shawn in when you're gone: i'm starting to feel like you don't need mecamila in her upcoming album: did you realize you don't need me?im done, they are tryna kill us w that

A user also pointed out that Cabello heard Mendes' new song months ago before he dropped it online.

bianca •when you’re gone•❤️‍🔥 @shawnzrosez



"Camila heard the song months ago. We have a very honest relationship and I would never release a song about her without her hearing it first" "Camila heard the song months ago. We have a very honest relationship and I would never release a song about her without her hearing it first" ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8PcZbsu77P

Jatin 🧣 @StanJoeAlwyn Carlos @ThisIsMeTanking Not Shawn's new single eating up Harry's..the queerbaiters are fightinggg!

When You're Gone build up is so addictive and well executed, if pop radio doesn't embrace it then he's really KatyPerryfied 4 good and will never beat the Justin (2016-19) temporary replacement allegations Not Shawn's new single eating up Harry's..the queerbaiters are fightinggg!When You're Gone build up is so addictive and well executed, if pop radio doesn't embrace it then he's really KatyPerryfied 4 good and will never beat the Justin (2016-19) temporary replacement allegations https://t.co/WkqjJHn7BV Rooting for When you're gone to become a hit, it would have a direct placebo effect on Bam Bam, the same ppl would check out her song wondering "What's Camila has to say in this"? twitter.com/ThisIsMeTankin… Rooting for When you're gone to become a hit, it would have a direct placebo effect on Bam Bam, the same ppl would check out her song wondering "What's Camila has to say in this"? twitter.com/ThisIsMeTankin…

Another user compared the lyrics between Mendes' new single When You’re Gone to Cabello's Bam Bam.

Didi🐍🧜🏽💃 @snake2536

Shawn : hold on, I don’t wanna know what is like when you’re gone. I don’t wanna move on.



Camila : everybody at this party isn’t you. You’re the only one I wanna run into.Shawn : hold on, I don’t wanna know what is like when you’re gone. I don’t wanna move on. Camila : everybody at this party isn’t you. You’re the only one I wanna run into.Shawn : hold on, I don’t wanna know what is like when you’re gone. I don’t wanna move on. 😅😅😅😅😅

𝒖𝒔𝒏𝒊𝒎 #𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒍𝑳𝒐𝒗𝒆 @usnim_s

open.spotify.com/track/0U1W2LZV… It's funny how we all say boys recover faster but Camila released Bam Bam and Shawn released this... Even though everyone thought their relationship is more physical than emotional, here here is singing "I gotta learn how to cope without you"... It's funny how we all say boys recover faster but Camila released Bam Bam and Shawn released this... Even though everyone thought their relationship is more physical than emotional, here here is singing "I gotta learn how to cope without you"...open.spotify.com/track/0U1W2LZV…

Shrina | When You’re Gone ❤️ @euphoric305 Shawn and Camila u bring out the psychology in me Shawn and Camila u bring out the psychology in me😟💀

Aditya Parashar @Adityapara1998

I'll be okay and

When you're gone

I think both songs are for

expressing her way to her. After breakupI'll be okay andWhen you're goneI think both songs are for #Camila_Cabello #ShawnMendes expressing her way to her. After breakup I'll be okay andWhen you're gone I think both songs are for #Camila_Cabello #ShawnMendes expressing her way to her.

Vish @JJkim313

Before dating Camila : I will treat you better

Dating Camila : I love it when you call me senorita

After breaking up : it will be okay, when you're gone

Bestie has his whole discography about Camila Shawn mendas be likeBefore dating Camila : I will treat you betterDating Camila : I love it when you call me senoritaAfter breaking up : it will be okay, when you're goneBestie has his whole discography about Camila Shawn mendas be likeBefore dating Camila : I will treat you betterDating Camila : I love it when you call me senoritaAfter breaking up : it will be okay, when you're gone 😭Bestie has his whole discography about Camila

Do Not Pet @donotpetiris Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabbello break up. She comes out with Bam Bam and he comes out with when you’re gone. 🥺 Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabbello break up. She comes out with Bam Bam and he comes out with when you’re gone. 🥺

What exactly did Shawn Mendes say about his new single?

Mendes confessed that he started writing When You're Gone, a month after he split with Cabello. The crooner said that he started having memories of "so many amazing things" and wrote about them.

Mendes also revealed to the Extra that he reached out to Cabello before releasing his song.

"Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we've known each other, so we understand what that means. And we respect what that means. And there'll always be transparency between us."

The Canadian singer claimed he composed the song because he wanted to be "honest and genuine", telling Extra that "being truthful and vulnerable" is the "one way you can connect with actual people in a real manner."

The Stitches artist also revealed how he is coping months after his split with Cabello, stating that he has relied on friends and family for support and that he manages his anxiety via meditation.

"I think a lot of it is relying on people around you. I have a lot of amazing friends and family and I just kind of balanced it out between them."

After releasing her own song breakup song in March, Camila revealed her feelings towards Mendes. While talking on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, the 25-year-old singer said that he loves Shawn and that there's "literally nothing but love for him.”

