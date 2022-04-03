×
Who is Shawn Mendes' 'When You're Gone' about? Fans left emotional as singer opens up about new single

Shawn Mendes&#039; new single is inspired by his breakup with Camila Cabello (Image via Steve Granitz/Getty Images)
Nikita Nikhil
Modified Apr 03, 2022 09:01 PM IST
Canadian singer Shawn Mendes revealed that his new single, When You're Gone, was inspired by the end of his relationship with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

While talking to media outlet Extra, the 23-year-old said that his latest song, which was released on April 1, was written a month after his split with Cabello.

When you’re gone video out now ❤️‍🔥 whenyouregone.lnk.to/video https://t.co/iSYwfwQScB

Mendes revealed that he and the Havana singer have always been writers and things have been transparent between the two. He also said that they both understand and respect what things mean.

Mendes and Cabello were first seen kissing in 2019, and they dated for nearly two years before splitting up in November 2021.

Twitter reactions on Shawn Mendes' new single

After Shawn Mendes released his new song, which he wrote after his and Camila Cabello's breakup, Twitterati quickly sympathized with the singer and how much the Toronto-bred artist was hurt post his split.

wait… shawn mendes wrote a song “when you’re ready” before the relationship then wrote a song “when you’re gone” after the relationship… woah #WhenYoureGone
WHEN YOU'RE GONE OUT NOW#WhenYoureGone#WhenYoureGoneShawnthe beat the lyrics https://t.co/fbyQ7ip05C
Shawn Mendes wrote a beautiful breakup song yalls. What a beautiful lyrics 🥺 ~When you’re gone~
pov: you're listening to "when you're gone" by shawn mendes https://t.co/6KoZVwkTlY

Some even compared Mendes' new single with Camila Cabello's song Bam Bam, which she apparently wrote for her former boyfriend.

camila cabello writing 'bam bam' for shawn mendes and then him writing 'when you're gone' for her, is heartbreaking :((
shawn in when you're gone: i'm starting to feel like you don't need mecamila in her upcoming album: did you realize you don't need me?im done, they are tryna kill us w that

A user also pointed out that Cabello heard Mendes' new song months ago before he dropped it online.

"Camila heard the song months ago. We have a very honest relationship and I would never release a song about her without her hearing it first" ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8PcZbsu77P
Rooting for When you're gone to become a hit, it would have a direct placebo effect on Bam Bam, the same ppl would check out her song wondering "What's Camila has to say in this"? twitter.com/ThisIsMeTankin…

Another user compared the lyrics between Mendes' new single When You’re Gone to Cabello's Bam Bam.

Camila : everybody at this party isn’t you. You’re the only one I wanna run into.Shawn : hold on, I don’t wanna know what is like when you’re gone. I don’t wanna move on. 😅😅😅😅😅
It's funny how we all say boys recover faster but Camila released Bam Bam and Shawn released this... Even though everyone thought their relationship is more physical than emotional, here here is singing "I gotta learn how to cope without you"...open.spotify.com/track/0U1W2LZV…
Shawn and Camila u bring out the psychology in me😟💀
After breakup I'll be okay andWhen you're gone I think both songs are for #Camila_Cabello #ShawnMendes expressing her way to her.
Shawn mendas be likeBefore dating Camila : I will treat you betterDating Camila : I love it when you call me senoritaAfter breaking up : it will be okay, when you're gone 😭Bestie has his whole discography about Camila
Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabbello break up. She comes out with Bam Bam and he comes out with when you’re gone. 🥺

What exactly did Shawn Mendes say about his new single?

Mendes confessed that he started writing When You're Gone, a month after he split with Cabello. The crooner said that he started having memories of "so many amazing things" and wrote about them.

Mendes also revealed to the Extra that he reached out to Cabello before releasing his song.

"Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we've known each other, so we understand what that means. And we respect what that means. And there'll always be transparency between us."

The Canadian singer claimed he composed the song because he wanted to be "honest and genuine", telling Extra that "being truthful and vulnerable" is the "one way you can connect with actual people in a real manner."

Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello met gala 2021 https://t.co/OZVpPYdZAZ

The Stitches artist also revealed how he is coping months after his split with Cabello, stating that he has relied on friends and family for support and that he manages his anxiety via meditation.

"I think a lot of it is relying on people around you. I have a lot of amazing friends and family and I just kind of balanced it out between them."
After releasing her own song breakup song in March, Camila revealed her feelings towards Mendes. While talking on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, the 25-year-old singer said that he loves Shawn and that there's "literally nothing but love for him.”

