Who is Shawn Mendes' 'When You're Gone' about? Fans left emotional as singer opens up about new single

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes revealed that his new single, When You're Gone, was inspired by the end of his relationship with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.
While talking to media outlet Extra, the 23-year-old said that his latest song, which was released on April 1, was written a month after his split with Cabello.
Mendes revealed that he and the Havana singer have always been writers and things have been transparent between the two. He also said that they both understand and respect what things mean.
Mendes and Cabello were first seen kissing in 2019, and they dated for nearly two years before splitting up in November 2021.
Twitter reactions on Shawn Mendes' new single
After Shawn Mendes released his new song, which he wrote after his and Camila Cabello's breakup, Twitterati quickly sympathized with the singer and how much the Toronto-bred artist was hurt post his split.
Some even compared Mendes' new single with Camila Cabello's song Bam Bam, which she apparently wrote for her former boyfriend.
A user also pointed out that Cabello heard Mendes' new song months ago before he dropped it online.
Another user compared the lyrics between Mendes' new single When You’re Gone to Cabello's Bam Bam.
What exactly did Shawn Mendes say about his new single?
Mendes confessed that he started writing When You're Gone, a month after he split with Cabello. The crooner said that he started having memories of "so many amazing things" and wrote about them.
Mendes also revealed to the Extra that he reached out to Cabello before releasing his song.
"Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we've known each other, so we understand what that means. And we respect what that means. And there'll always be transparency between us."
The Canadian singer claimed he composed the song because he wanted to be "honest and genuine", telling Extra that "being truthful and vulnerable" is the "one way you can connect with actual people in a real manner."
The Stitches artist also revealed how he is coping months after his split with Cabello, stating that he has relied on friends and family for support and that he manages his anxiety via meditation.
"I think a lot of it is relying on people around you. I have a lot of amazing friends and family and I just kind of balanced it out between them."
After releasing her own song breakup song in March, Camila revealed her feelings towards Mendes. While talking on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily, the 25-year-old singer said that he loves Shawn and that there's "literally nothing but love for him.”