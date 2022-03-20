"I am on my own": Shawn Mendes talks life post-break-up months after Camila Cabello split

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes opened up about his personal life post-break-up with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello.

On March 18, the 23-year-old took to his Twitter handle to speak about his new music. While conversing, Mendes reflected upon how his new lyrics reflect his real-life struggles after splitting from the Havana singer.

He started by stating that a lot of "sh*t" comes after breaking up with someone. Continuing, he added:

"Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f*cking on the edge, you know? And I think that's the reality that kind of I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that's my reality, you know."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been friends since 2014

The There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back singer and Cabello first crossed each other's paths after opening up for Austin Mahone's tour. Three years later, they released the song - I Know What You Did Last Summer - together and later sparked dating rumors when they collaborated again for their 2019 hit Señorita.

The duo hinted that they were together in July 2019 after they were photographed making out in Miami.

The couple adopted a puppy in 2020 while living together during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the relationship crumbled the following year.

They announced their split in November 2021 through a joint statement in which they explained that their "love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

However, post their split, the Stitches crooner was not the only one to address his personal life. In March 2022, Cabello also mentioned Mendes through her latest song Bam Bam.

Her new single featuring Ed Sheeran had her singing about how one's life can change following a break up. The opening lyrics go:

"You said you hated the ocean/But you're surfin' now/I said I'd love you for life/But I just sold our house."

In fact, Shawn Mendes shared pictures of himself surfing on Instagram, even though he told his fans years ago that his "weirdest fear" was a full-blown panic attack while swimming in the ocean at night.

On the other hand, Cabello sold her three-bedroom Los Angeles mansion in December 2021, one month after the duo broke up.

As for Shawn Mendes, the 23-year-old star is working on a new album and is preparing for his Wonder World Tour, which will begin in June 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

