"Priorities shift”: Camila Cabello opens up about Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello opened up about her break-up with Shawn Mendes for the first time since the couple announced their split.

The singer recently appeared on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily and spoke to Zane Lowe about her journey to becoming a "well-rounded person":

"My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Like, those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person?"

The 25-year-old mentioned that priorities often change while growing up and noted that she and Mendes underwent such shifts together:

“I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And, like, that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And, like, that’s OK.”

The Havana hitmaker also discussed her post-breakup track Bam Bam and shared that she still has a lot of love for Mendes in her heart:

"I love Shawn. I feel like there’s literally nothing but love for him, and this song is mostly just about, OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life and gives people whatever it is that’s going on in your life whether it’s a breakup or a divorce.”

Camila Cabello further added that her upcoming album Familia worked as a “tool” behind the singer becoming a “better-rounded person” while acquiring intimacy with her collaborators.

A look back into Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split in 2021 after two years on relationship (Image via David Crotty/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were best friends, long before their involvement in a romantic relationship. The duo first met when they opened for Austin Mahone’s tour in 2014.

They later reflected on their first meeting during a 2019 interview with V Magazine. Cabello recalled that she wanted to hang out with Mendes after their first meeting:

“I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you (Mendes), but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar.”

Meanwhile, the Stitches singer noted that Cabello was the “only person” who talked to him at the time.

The pair first collaborated for the song I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015 and continued to win hearts with their adorable friendship over the years.

In 2018, Mendes called Cabello his “favorite person in the whole world” during an interview with Apple Music 1. The duo took the internet by storm after dropping their hit single Senorita in 2019 and confirmed their relationship shortly after.

That same year, Cabello told Capital Breakfast that the pair were “very happy” with their relationship. Following the confirmation, the couple continued to make headlines for their PDA-filled romance.

In 2020, Shawn Mendes released his Netflix documentary and revealed that he wrote the majority of his songs about Camilo Cabello:

“My song comes on the radio or something, and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you (Cabello). They’re all, they have always been about you.’”

The former couple were also quarantined together during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, their fairytale romance came to an end last year. The duo announced their separation through a joint statement posted on their respective social media pages:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also thanked fans for their consistent support, and confirmed that the split was “mutual.”

