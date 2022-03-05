When did Michael Cera and Nadine get married? Amy Schumer reveals couple welcomed first child together

Michael Cera and his wife Nadine recently welcomed their first child together. Michael’s Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer revealed the news to Entertainment Tonight during a joint interview for their show on March 4, 2022.

While speaking about her son Gene, the comedian said:

“Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”

Cera then confirmed the news, saying that they were right at the beginning of it and currently doing the basics. He did not reveal anything else about the birth or about the sex of the baby.

The musician’s representative has not made a statement to the press either.

Michael Cera and Nadine's relationship timeline

Michael Cera and Nadine reportedly got married in 2018. The Youth in Revolt star was spotted in Brooklyn wearing what looked like a wedding band, and his representative declined to comment on it.

It was later determined that he had been wearing the ring since January 2017. In a rare outing, Nadine accompanied Cera to the 2018 Tony Awards, where he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Lobby Hero. However, he lost the award to Nathan Lane.

The Sausage Party star previously dated his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star Aubrey Plaza. In an interview in 2016, Plaza revealed that she almost eloped with Cera in Las Vegas.

Aubrey tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Jeff Baena during the COVID-19 lockdown and said on RuPaul’s podcast:

“We love each other, we’re still really good friends. He’s just a weird little friend, and we speak the same language. He’s one of the funniest people I know.”

Michael Cera is against publicity

The 33-year-old has very strong opinions against publicity. When asked why he was absent from social media, he said:

“The compulsion of Twitter is so odd; I don’t see the appeal. I just don’t like spending my time that way. It’s just laziness.”

The public was unaware of his relationship with Aubrey Plaza until the latter disclosed everything in an interview. Michael tied the knot with Nadine without anyone noticing and was later criticized for his breakup with longtime ex Charlyne Yi.

Cera then issued a statement after a source accused him of itching to date other people because he was a popular face. He has always rejected the celebrity high life, saying that he didn’t feel in control.

