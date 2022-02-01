Halsey's 'Love and Power' Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

Pop star Halsey has been raring to get back on the road ever since her Manic Tour was truncated in 2020.

The Grammy-nominated New Jersey-born singer has announced a North American tour to support her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The string of dates, dubbed the 'Love and Power' tour, will trot across the continent from May to July. Halsey announced on Twitter on January 31.

"It’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this friday."

Halsey's 'Love and Power' Tour: Schedule, lineup, and tickets

The tour, which will exclusively feature outdoor venues, will kick off at the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17 and carry on till July 9, with a show at Irvine California’s FivePoint Amphitheater.

British grunge artist Beabadoobee and London alt-pop starlet PinkPantheress support Halsey between May 17 and June 8 (except May 21). Indie-pop band The Marias and TikTok make-up artist-turned-pop star Abby Roberts will join the tour from June 16 to July 9, excluding June 21, where indie rockers Wolf Alice will open.

Ticket sales for General Admission begin on Friday, February 4, on the tour's official website. Ticket prices are yet to be revealed, but a presale has already begun on LiveNation's website.

Halsey Love and Power Tour Dates

May 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

May 24 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

May 27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 29 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 8 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 11 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

June 16 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 18 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 3 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 6 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

A number of shows on the tour, including stops in New York, Alabama, and Wisconsin, also serve as festival headliner duties for the artist. Last week, Halsey was announced as a headliner for the Governor's Ball in Queens, New York.

Halsey will also be honored at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 on March 2, receiving the 'Innovation Award.' The unique vocalist has a whole summer ahead of her.

