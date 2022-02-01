Josh Groban Harmony Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and more

Singer Josh Groban is set to embark on the Harmony Summer 2022 Tour. The tour will feature songs from his album Harmony, which was released in November 2020. The legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz band, violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward are among the special guests on the tour.

The tour will take place primarily at outdoor venues and will begin on June 17 at the Pine Knob Music Theater in Detroit. Groban will visit over 25 cities across the country before concluding the tour on August 2 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Josh Groban tour dates

Beginning Tuesday, February 1, members of the Josh Groban fan club will have early access to tickets. Tickets will go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, February 4 at 10.00 am EST.

To ensure the safety of all attendees and crew, everyone is working hard to educate the public about safety precautions. While this is subject to change, either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination will be required. Josh Groban's touring crew will be fully vaccinated and wear masks at all times to better serve attendees.

Josh Groban Harmony 2022 Summer Tour Dates:

6/17/22 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

6/18/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/21/22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/23/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/25/22 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/26/22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/28/22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/29/22 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/1/22 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/2/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For the Arts

7/6/22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

7/8/22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/9/22 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C Bank Arts Center

7/12/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center

7/13/22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/15/22 – Wilmington, NC – Riverfront Park Amphitheater

7/16/22 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain

7/18/22 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

7/19/22 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater (Quarry)

7/21/22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/22/22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater

7/24/22 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater (with The Colorado Symphony)*

7/27/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^

7/29/22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

7/30/22 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

8/2/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek

