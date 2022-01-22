Boston Calling music festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, schedule and all you need to know 

Boston Calling, the city's signature music festival, will return in 2022. After two years of canceled events in both 2020 and 2021, the festival has finally announced its lineup for 2022's Memorial Day weekend, with Metallica, Foo Fighters, and The Strokes, all of whom will be performing in Boston for the first time since 2006, set to headline its three days.

Boston Calling 2022 is a three-day festival that will take place on Memorial Day weekend in Boston, Massachusetts on May 27 to 29, 2022 at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

The lineup currently includes a total of 50 artists, with 18 of them having ties to the region of New England.

Which acts are to perform at Boston Calling?

Along with the headliner, other acts on the bill include Australian electronica group Rüfüs Du Sol, pop rock trio HAIM, hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, indie rock group Glass Animals, 2000s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, The Strokes, Japanese Breakfast and many more.

A limited number of 3-Day General Admission ($369.99), 3-Day VIP ($999.99), and 3-Day Platinum ($1,999.99) tickets, as well as a two-pack of 3-Day GA ($699.99), are now available at bostoncalling.com.

The event’s CEO Brian Appel talked about how grateful he was for the support from all the fans. In a press release regarding the festival, he said:

“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic”

Check out the full festival 2022 line-up below. Set times will be announced at a later date.

Friday, May 27, 2022

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers

