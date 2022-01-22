Boston Calling music festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, schedule and all you need to know 

Boston Calling, the city's signature music festival, will return in 2022. After two years of canceled events in both 2020 and 2021, the festival has finally announced its lineup for 2022's Memorial Day weekend, with Metallica, Foo Fighters, and The Strokes, all of whom will be performing in Boston for the first time since 2006, set to headline its three days.
Boston Calling 2022 is a three-day festival that will take place on Memorial Day weekend in Boston, Massachusetts on May 27 to 29, 2022 at the Harvard Athletic Complex.
The lineup currently includes a total of 50 artists, with 18 of them having ties to the region of New England.
Which acts are to perform at Boston Calling?
Along with the headliner, other acts on the bill include Australian electronica group Rüfüs Du Sol, pop rock trio HAIM, hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, indie rock group Glass Animals, 2000s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, The Strokes, Japanese Breakfast and many more.
A limited number of 3-Day General Admission ($369.99), 3-Day VIP ($999.99), and 3-Day Platinum ($1,999.99) tickets, as well as a two-pack of 3-Day GA ($699.99), are now available at bostoncalling.com.
The event’s CEO Brian Appel talked about how grateful he was for the support from all the fans. In a press release regarding the festival, he said:
“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic”
Check out the full festival 2022 line-up below. Set times will be announced at a later date.
Friday, May 27, 2022
- Foo Fighters
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- HAIM
- Avril Lavigne
- Cheap Trick
- Oliver Tree
- The Struts
- Paris Jackson
- The Backseat Lovers
- Grandson
- Paris Texas
- Mob Rich
- Pom Pom Squad
- Born Without Bones
- Avenue
- Miranda Rae
- The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28, 2022
- The Strokes
- Run The Jewels
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Black Pumas
- EARTHGANG
- Orville Peck
- KennyHoopla
- Sudan Archives
- Celisse
- Hinds
- Frances Forever
- Charlotte Sands
- Julie Rhodes
- Van Buren Records
- Ali McGuirk
- Coral Moons
- Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Metallica
- Weezer
- Glass Animals
- Modest Mouse
- Goose
- Ripe
- Japanese Breakfast
- Cults
- Peach Tree Rascals
- Horsegirl
- Djo
- Cam Meekins
- Oompa
- Cliff Notez
- Crooked Coast
- Aaron and the Lord
- Paper Tigers