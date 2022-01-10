Glastonbury Festival records loss for second year in a row

With the pandemic hitting every sphere of life hard, the Glastonbury Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, hasn't remained unscathed.

According to financial documents obtained by Billboard, the event lost over $4 million last year after the cancelation of in-person festivities for the second year in a row.

In April 2021, Glastonbury received a grant worth $1.2 million as part of the British Government's Culture Recovery Fund. Co-organizers Michael and Emily Eavis took to Twitter to express their relief at getting chosen for the grant:

"After losing millions from the cancelation of our last two Festivals, this grant will make a significant difference in helping to secure our future.”

Glastonbury Festival and COVID-19

The event first saw a fall in its turnover in 2020 — plummeted from $61 million to $1.6 million — after it was canceled for the first time. Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar were set to headline the show.

After a similar cancelation in 2021, a one-day livestream was announced, to be held at Worthy Farms. The livestream event featured artists such as Coldplay, HAIM, Jorja Smith, and Honey Dijon.

Glastonbury Festival set for comeback in 2022

This year's Glastonbury is set to return to Worthy Farms from June 22-26, 2022. Billie Eilish is set to headline the pyramid stage, making it her first headline performance in the UK.

Glastonbury Festival @glastonbury We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance. We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance. https://t.co/k307gNKyAU

The only other confirmed performer is Diana Ross, who will perform in Sunday afternoon's "Legend" slot. The prestigious slot has previously played host to music icons such as Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Barry Gibb.

Ms. Ross @DianaRoss #dianarossthankyou I'm so excited and grateful to finally know that I'll be seeing you at #Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs! See you at @glastonbury on Sunday, June 26, 2022 I'm so excited and grateful to finally know that I'll be seeing you at #Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs! See you at @glastonbury on Sunday, June 26, 2022 ✨ #dianarossthankyou https://t.co/uf3TS5uS44

History of Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury has been a hub for contemporary music, arts, theater, cinema, and dance ever since 1970. In its half-a-century-long history, the world-famous pyramid stage has hosted performers such as The Headliners, Radiohead, Dolly Parton, David Bowie, Coldplay, and many more.

Now regarded as a major part of British culture, the first-ever Glastonbury performance was headlined by rising group T.Rex. The event has grown from its initial 1500 attendees to present-day figures that go upwards of 200,000.

