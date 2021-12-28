How many kids and grandchildren does Diana Ross have? Singer shares epic Christmas family photo

Diana Ross seems to have enjoyed this year’s Christmas with her family. The famous singer shared a picture on Twitter that shows her celebrating the holiday with loved ones.

In the picture, Diana Ross can be seen with her four children, Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross and Ross Naess. The heartfelt capture also had her grandchildren, all posing in matching pajamas with a Christmas tree in the background. The caption reads:

“So so many blessings, sending Love to our Global family, do you best to stay safe I love you wonderful Christmas time.”

Ms. Ross @DianaRoss So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you ❤️wonderful Christmas time So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you ❤️wonderful Christmas time https://t.co/uamkHE2KMb

Her children reposted the picture on their Instagram accounts. Diana Ross' eldest daughter, Rhonda Ross, could not be a part of the celebration, although she reposted the picture on Instagram.

Other celebrities included Nia Long, Tia Mowry, and Vivica Fox. Diana Ross released her album Thank You last month. Notably, it was recorded at her home. The album comes with a powerful and inclusive message of love and unity.

Further details on Diana Ross’ children and grandchildren

Diana Ross during 2006 US Open Tennis (Image Via Getty Images)

Diana Ross has been active in the music industry since 1956 and has managed to captivate audiences with her voice. However, she is also a mother of five children and has eight grandchildren.

Ross was in a relationship with Berry Goody in 1965 and they welcomed a daughter, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, in August 1971. The singer then married Robert Ellis Silberstein in 1971 and gave birth to two daughters, Tracee Ellis Ross and Chudney Ross.

In 1985, Diana Ross tied the knot with Arne Naess Jr. and they became parents to two sons - Ross Naess and Evan Ross.

Diana Ross' children

Rhonda Ross Kendrick

Rhonda Ross visits PeopleNow at PeopleTV Studios (Image by Manny Carabel via Getty Images)

Rhonda Ross was born on 14 August 1971, and is the oldest of her five siblings. Following her mother’s steps, she is now a singer, songwriter, and actress, having appeared in films such as Crackdown Big City Blues, Girlfriends, Personals, and more.

Rhonda’s debut album, Rhonda Ross Live, was released in 2002, followed by In Case You Didn’t Know in 2016. She tied the knot with Rodney Kendrick in 1996 and welcomed a son, Raif-Henok, in 2009.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Born on 29 October 1972, Tracee Ellis Ross appeared in the comedy series Black-ish alongside Anthony Anderson. She has also acted in other films and television series including Portlandia, Private Practice, Girlfriends, and more.

Tracee is the recipient of two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her performance in Black-ish.

Chudney Ross

Chudney Ross attends Step Up Inspiration Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel (Image by Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images)

Chudney Ross was born on 4 November 1975, and is a TV producer, having helmed television series such as Fame and Mesmerized. Chudney has been married to Joshua Faulkner since 2015. The couple are parents to two daughters: Callaway and Everlee.

Ross Naess

Ross Naess was born during Diana Ross’ second marriage on 7 October 1987. Known as an actor, producer, and businessman, Ross’ Instagram bio states him as the co-founder of Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles and Like A Gentleman barbershop in Hollywood.

Ross is also the co-founder of a new festival experience called Untapped. He is married to Kimberly Ryan and has two sons, Leif and Indigo.

Evan Ross

Born on 26 August 1988, Evan is well-known in the film industry. The actor has worked in various films including ATL, Hunger Games: Mockingjay, According to Greta, and more.

Evan tied the knot with Ashlee Simpson in 2014 and is the stepfather of her son, Bronx, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz. The couple are parents to two more children: Jagger and Ziggy.

Grandchildren of Diana Ross

Bronx Wentz

Bronx is the eldest of his siblings and Diana Ross’ step-grandson. He was born out of Ashlee Simpson's first marriage with Pete Wentz. Ashlee is currently married to Evan Ross.

Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick

Raif, born in 2009, is the son of Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Rodney Kendrick. The 12-year-old is known to be fluent in French, Spanish, and Mandarin. Furthermore, the young boy was praised by everyone for his speech at the Grammy Awards 2019, where he introduced his grandmother.

Callaway Lane Faulkner

Callaway Lane Faulkner is the daughter of Chudney Ross and Joshua Faulkner (Image via chudneylross/Instagram)

Diana Ross’ third daughter Chudney Ross and her husband Joshua Faulkner welcomed Callaway in 2012. Chudney also shared a message for her daughter while celebrating her first day of third grade in September 2021.

Jagger Snow Ross

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ first daughter, Jagger, was born in July 2015. Ashlee shared the news on Instagram and expressed immense joy over their baby girl's arrival. Furthermore, she quipped that Jagger resembled her father.

Leif Naess

Ross Naess and Kimberly Ryan have been together for almost 15 years. The couple welcomed a son, Leif, shortly before their eventual marriage.

Indigo Naess

Kimberly Ryan was seven months pregnant with Indigo when she tied the knot with Ross. Indigo is four years old and Diana Ross' sixth grandchild. Ross Naess frequently shares pictures of his sons on Instagram.

Everlee Faulkner

Chudney Ross welcomed her second daughter, Everlee, in October 2019. She shared a picture with Everlee’s older sister on Instagram. Ross celebrated her child's second birthday by posting photos of her as a newborn and a toddler.

Ziggy Blue Ross

Evan and Ashlee welcomed their second son, Ziggy, in October 2020. This year, the family posed in Halloween costumes and shared the picture on Instagram. Ashlee was seen as Cruella Deville, while Ziggy looked like a Dalmatian.

Also Read Article Continues below

On Ziggy's first birthday, Evan celebrated his son's life with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul