Why did Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim break-up? Split explained as 'Selling Sunset' stars part ways

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have called it quits just five months after publicly confirming their relationship. The Selling Sunset co-stars started dating earlier this year, shortly before announcing their romantic link in July.

However, the pair recently decided to part ways because of their conflicting views about starting a family. The reality stars took to Instagram to announce the split through separate posts and confirmed that they separated on good terms.

Chrishell Stause x Jason Oppenheim cause of separation explored

Jason Oppenheim wrote on Instagram that despite the break-up, Chrishell Stause would continue to be his best friend. He also called her "the most amazing girlfriend" and shared that he experienced one of the "most fulfilling and happiest" relationships with her:

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Chrishell Stause shared a similar view in her statement and said that Jason would always be her "best friend" despite their separation and their "unaligned" ideas about family:

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

The TV personality also hinted that she and Oppenheim had a possible disagreement about having children, leading to their split:

"Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes… I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand."

Last year, Chrishell Stause spoke to People about starting a family and shared that she froze her eggs for the future:

"I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure."

The reality star was previously married to This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. The latter filed for divorce after allegedly ending their relationship over text in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jason, the Oppenheim Group co-founder, dated his employee and co-star Mary Fitzgerald before his relationship with Chrishell.

A look into Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's relationship

Jason Oppenheim met Chrishell Stause after she joined The Oppenheim Group as an employee in 2018. The following year, the duo appeared on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset but did not have any romantic connections.

In May 2021, Jason ruled out the possibility of dating any of his co-stars again and shared that it would be a "complicated" experience. However, in July 2021, he and Chrishell announced that they had started dating a few months before.

The pair acknowledged their romance during their group vacation to Italy with Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet, as well as Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend, Tina Louise. That same month, Jason told People that his close friendship with Chrishell developed into "an amazing relationship":

"I care about her deeply, and we are very happy together."

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause told E! News that the pair attempted to keep their relationship as private as possible:

"[We were] really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it."

Following the announcement, Chrishell also revealed that Jason sent her numerous flowers and balloons for her 41st birthday. In August 2021, the couple was spotted together on a dinner date in London.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings premiere in Los Angeles in August. They were also seen together at the Bronx and Banco runway show at New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2021.

The duo continued to grow closer during their Selling Sunset filming break. Still, in November 2021, Chrishell Stause told Cosmopolitan UK that their relationship would not be highlighted in the show's fourth season.

That same month, Jason Oppenheim told US Weekly that he and his partner had an "easy transition" from friendship to relationship:

"There was definitely a transition. We had been so open about what we were looking for with each other because we had become close friends. She knew my dating life, and we would almost joke about each other's dating lives and what we were looking for and things like that."

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause told E! News that her personal relationship with Jason did not affect their professional equation:

"I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic. It's not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy."

Unfortunately, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim recently decided to part ways and announced they had an amicable split after five months together.

