Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia relationship explored as couple split after 2 years of marriage 

Julia Haart, the My Unorthodox Life star, and husband Silvio Scaglia Haart are reportedly calling it quits after two years of marriage.

Their split is the second breakup within the family (in the past two months), with Batsheva (Julia's daughter) and Ben Weinstein's separation being the first one.

Julia Haart is a part of My Unorthodox Life. This Netflix reality show focuses on Julia's family life and career in the fashion industry after she left her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in 2012.

The dating history of Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart

Julia and Silvio were previously married to Yosef Hendler and Monica Aschei, respectively. The four children Julia Haart had with Yosef Hendler are all part of the show. On the other hand, Silvio has three children from his first marriage.

The duo first met in the mid-2010s, while Silvio was the CEO and Julia was the creative director of La Perla, a luxury lingerie company. According to Women's Health, the pair developed a friendship over mutual respect, which soon "transitioned into something more."

In June 2019, the couple got married and turned into life partners from business partners. Silvio took Julia's last name and became Silvio Scaglia Haart. Here's a video of the wedding posted on Julia's Instagram profile:

That same year, Julia Haart became the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group, a talent agency purchased by Silvio in 2011.

Although Julia Haart just posted a photo of herself and her husband dining at the Soho Grand Hotel last Sunday, sources recently told Page Six that the couple was living separate lives.

Scaglia's Instagram account, on the other hand, contradicts Julia's post, as it clearly shows that he has been in Mexico since the middle of October while Julia has been attending several VIP functions in New York City.

Whereas, another source revealed that the duo is currently living together and are very much in love with each other. Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart are yet to confirm or comment on the news.

Haart's daughter Batsheva made headlines when she split from her husband Ben Weinstein in November after being married for nine years. And so, viewers of My Unorthodox Life are now hoping that these two breakups will be a part of the plotline of the upcoming second season of the show.

