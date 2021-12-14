BTS V breaks two Guinness World Records for fastest Instagram account to hit 1 million and 10 million followers

BTS V, real name Kim Taehyung, has achieved a new world record following the opening of his personal Instagram account.

According to Guinness World Records, Taehyung is now the record-holder for the fastest Instagram account to reach one million and 10 million followers.

Taehyung is joined by BTS as a whole, who also hold several world records.

BTS V currently holds over 25 million Instagram followers

BTS' Kim Taehyung, who goes by the stage name V, is now officially a record holder in the Guinness Book of World Records.

According to the establishment, V managed to hit a million followers and 10 million followers on his Instagram account in record time, netting him titles for each accomplishment.

V is currently at 25.6 million followers. He and the rest of BTS were reported to have opened their own personal Instagram accounts on December 6, 2021, a week ago from today.

Taehyung isn't the only BTS member with a world record. In fact, the entire group collectively holds several records to their name in the Guinness World Record book. Soon after the release of the K-pop group's single Butter, the establishment made the following statements on their site:

"BTS’ new single "Butter" has broken the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on 21 May 2021."

"24 hours after its release, "Butter" also broke the record for the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 108,200,000 views, also breaking the record for the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group."

"After the single dropped on Spotify it garnered 11,042,335 global streams in just one day, breaking the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours."

All members of BTS are still steadily climbing with regards to the total number of Instagram followers they hold.

Their entry on to the platform with personal accounts was a ground-shaking moment for ARMYs (fans of BTS) who had been waiting for this to happen since their debut in 2013.

BTS is currently on a short break to recover from their hectic schedule, before proceeding to the next set of performances and appearances they have scheduled.

Edited by R. Elahi