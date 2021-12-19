Who is Sir Rod Stewart's son, Sean? Family life explored as duo plead guilty to battery over hotel assault

British singer Rod Stewart and son Sean have pleaded guilty to battery in connection with a 2019 incident on December 17.

Stewart is accused of punching a security guard during New Year's Eve celebrations at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2019 after his son got "nose to nose" and shoved the guard.

As per news organization Billboard, court documents show that both Stewart and his son Sean have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple battery.

His attorney Guy Fronstin said:

"No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation. Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause."

On December 31, 2019, Jessie Dixon, a security guard at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, was allegedly attacked by the Stewarts. A dispute ensued over Dixon's refusal to let them inside a private party at the hotel on New Year's Eve.

In his court papers, Dixon said that Sean Stewart shoved him and Rod Stewart punched him in the rib cage.

The 76-year-old is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was honored with a knighthood 2016 by Queen Elizabeth II. Some of Stewart's notable works include You're in my Heart, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Hot Legs, and Maggie May.

Who is Rod Stewart's son, Sean?

Sean Stewart is Rod Stewart's eldest son and the third in line of singer's eight children. Born in 1980, Sean is the son from the singer's first marriage to model Alana Stewart.

Following in his father's footsteps in music, Sean is known for appearing on 2006's reality television series, Sons of Hollywood.

The 41-year-old's early exposure to the inner workings of the music business fueled his desire to own and operate a record label one day. He is currently hard at work pursuing his music career. In the past, Sean has appeared in runway shows for labels such as Nico & Adrian and Rock & Republic.

On a personal front, Sean has dated The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof in 2013. He has also been linked to The Hills actress, Audrina Patridge.

What will happen now Rod Stewart and Sean Stewart have been found gulity?

According to Stewart's plea agreement, he and his son will not have to appear in court and formal judgment will not be issued. As a result, the case will not go to trial.

According to Fronstin, neither will be sentenced to prison time, or fined, or placed on probation.

