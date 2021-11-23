Who has Jaden Smith dated? Relationship history explored as actor is spotted with Pete Davidson's ex, Phoebe Dynevor  

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor was recently spotted with singer Jaden Smith following her breakup with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. The 26-year-old actress was spotted leaving a Louis Vuitton party in Nobu, Malibu along with Smith.

The two were attending a party hosted by Nicolas Ghesquière and were accompanied by a group as they left the party in the night.

Jaden Smith and Phoebe Dynevor spotted together following latter's recent breakup (Image via Backgrid)

Phoebe Dynevor’s relationship with Jaden Smith comes as a surprise to many following her recent split from the SNL star.

Pete Davidson, 28, is now often spotted with the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian, 41. According to Page Six, the two were recently spotted holding hands as they spent his birthday together alongside Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav.

Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis dated for two years

Jaden Smith and actress Madison Pettis were reportedly dating when the former was just 11. The two had launched their careers in Hollywood together. As the debut actor continued to win the hearts of many with his role in The Pursuit of Happiness, Pettis had just appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson in The Game Plan.

Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis (Image via NYP)

The two have appeared on various red carpets together, including the Hannah Montana: The Movie premiere in 2009. They went on to date for two years.

Following his breakup with Pettis, Smith was spotted alongside Vanessa Hudgens' younger sister Stella. The two reportedly began dating in August 2011. Stella Hudgens had already starred in American Family, According to Jim and The Memory Thief by the time the two started dating.

Vanessa Hudgens' younger sister Stella Hudgens dated Jaden Smith (Image via AP)

As Jaden Smith’s singing career took off with his debut album “The Cool Café: Cool Tape Vol. 1,” the two broke up in August 2012.

Will Smith’s son also had a brief fling with model Sofia Richie, youngest daughter of Diane Alexander and Lionel Richie, from the end of 2012 to January 2013. However, as mentioned above, the relationship did not last long.

Sophia Richie has dated Scott Disick following her relationship with Jaden Smith (Image via Getty Images)

Then came the “Summer” singer’s infamous relationship with Kylie Jenner. The two were spotted together in March 2013. During Jenner’s relationship with Jaden Smith, she launched makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics. The two broke up a year later.

Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner (Image via Getty Images)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Since then, Jaden Smith is rumored to have dated Amandla Stenberg, Sarah Snyder and Odessa Adlon as well.

Edited by Prem Deshpande