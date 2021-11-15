What happened to Queen Elizabeth? Her Majesty's health sparks concern as she misses Remembrance Day Service

Queen Elizabeth was not seen at the annual Remembrance Sunday Service on November 14.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read earlier that day:

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Duchess Kate and other members of the royal family attended the occasion on the Queen's behalf.

Prince Charles made an announcement on his mother's health, saying she's "alright"

On November 11, Prince Charles, who was attending a Prince's Trust event in Brixton, South London, revealed that Queen Elizabeth's health was "alright."

However, on the same day, it was confirmed that Queen Elizabeth would attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on November 14, a day that commemorates the end of the First World War.

A statement from the Palace read:

“As in previous years, Her Majesty will view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.”

Based on advice from her physicist, she will not be attending the General Synod Service on November 16. Her son, Prince Edward, will attend the same in her place.

Queen Elizabeth thwarts all fears regarding her health after she was spotted driving around Windsor Estate

Queen Elizabeth decided to put an end to all fears regarding her health by going for a drive on November 1, wearing a headscarf and sunglasses as she drove her Jaguar around the Windsor estate.

Queen Elizabeth appeared in a pre-recorded speech at the reception for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) reception, hours after she was spotted driving.

However, in her absence, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Glasgow event in person.

Her Majesty's health problems were noticed when she was first seen using a cane in 17 years. A canceled trip to Northern Ireland, a one-night stay in a hospital and her decision to skip the Glasgow climate change conference all proved an “incredibly unfortunate coincidence.”

Piers Morgan is worried about Queen Elizabeth's health

TV presenter and writer Piers Morgan told his 7.9 million followers that there was clearly something more to Queen Elizabeth's health than what was being disclosed to the public by the Palace.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

👇👇👇 BBC Breaking News @BBCBreaking



bbc.in/30tqzqv The Queen will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London because she has sprained her back The Queen will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London because she has sprained her backbbc.in/30tqzqv There’s something we’re not being told about the Queen’s health, it’s clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying.👇👇👇 twitter.com/bbcbreaking/st… There’s something we’re not being told about the Queen’s health, it’s clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying. 👇👇👇 twitter.com/bbcbreaking/st…

margaret miller @margare44521108

Get well soon YMajesty @piersmorgan Piers, she’s 95yrs old, it’s hard enough getting out of bed at that age let alone standing around a draughty Cenotaph on a damp morning in chilly old England. I also think she stays mostly in Windsor so that journey alone is strenuous for an elderly person.Get well soon YMajesty @piersmorgan Piers, she’s 95yrs old, it’s hard enough getting out of bed at that age let alone standing around a draughty Cenotaph on a damp morning in chilly old England. I also think she stays mostly in Windsor so that journey alone is strenuous for an elderly person.Get well soon YMajesty

AnnaMaria @carmarie1979 @piersmorgan Whatever was she doing, as such an elderly woman with so many staff, to sprain her back?? It does sound a bit odd @piersmorgan Whatever was she doing, as such an elderly woman with so many staff, to sprain her back?? It does sound a bit odd

Charlie Rome ❤🇬🇧💙🇪🇺💛 @charliejrome



I've done that before once at work, aged 30.



I had to spend 4 hrs lying under my desk before I could even move.



She is 95. @piersmorgan I thought we HAD been told: She has sprained her back.I've done that before once at work, aged 30.I had to spend 4 hrs lying under my desk before I could even move.She is 95. @piersmorgan I thought we HAD been told: She has sprained her back.I've done that before once at work, aged 30.I had to spend 4 hrs lying under my desk before I could even move.She is 95.

Kamal @Screedman @piersmorgan Piers, why can you not accept at face value what the Palace have said. "Her Majesty has sprained her back"? @piersmorgan Piers, why can you not accept at face value what the Palace have said. "Her Majesty has sprained her back"?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is hoped that the Queen is indeed well and will be seen attending future occasions.

Edited by Sabine Algur