"How much did he pay?": Bryce Hall trolled after being named "sexiest 22 year old" by People Magazine

TikTok sensation Bryce Hall has made it to People magazine's "Sexy at Every Age" list and the internet is mocking him endlessly. This is the first time the 22-year-old has appeared on the list.

The former Sway House member has amassed over 21 million followers on TikTok. He gained immense popularity after appearing in several videos alongside his now ex-girlfriend Addison Rae.

Along with a flourishing career on the video-sharing platform, his recent entry into boxing has been applauded as well. Bryce Hall fought against YouTuber Austin McBroom from The ACE Family at the Battle of the Platforms: YouTubers vs TikTokers event.

Bryce Hall has also taken to YouTube for content creation. He has accumulated over 3.59 million subscribers on the website.

Followers predict Bryce Hall paid the magazine to feature on the list

The Maryland native has left the internet baffled by his appearance on the list. Evidently, being named "Sexy At Every Age" has done more harm than good for the TikToker-boxer.

Famous Instagram pages @defnoodles and @tiktokinsiders reported on Bryce Hall’s appearance on the list. Followers relentlessly made fun of the social media personality. Comments read:

“I have seen sexier 89 year olds at a gas station in bolder [Boulder] at 3am”

“How much did his manager pay for that?!”

“Somebody out here lying in these streets. Smh”

Another comment read:

“This better be a damn joke”

Many social media users suspect that Bryce Hall bribed People magazine to make it to the list. Some users were also concerned with the list featuring several teenagers, as the magazine’s audience mostly includes adult women.

The “Sexy at Every Age” list also featured Finn Wolfhard (18), Asher Angel (19) and Caleb McLaughlin (20), among others.

Prior to Bryce Hall featuring as the “sexiest” at the age of 22, actor Jace Norman (21) appeared on the list.

