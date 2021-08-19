What is Bryce Hall's net worth? TikTok star claims someone stole his checkbook and "robbed" $8,200

TikTok star and YouTuber Bryce Hall recently shared a tweet about someone stealing over eight thousand dollars from him after writing themselves a check.

"Someone really stole my checkbook and wrote themselves a check for $8,200 and it deposited from my bank account lol."

Bryce Hall's tweet has caused speculation about what Bryce Hall's net worth is, seeing his nonchalance over the situation.

"I'm actually sorry that that's the path they need to go to even get some money, I'm praying for you, I'll know who you are in 9 days."

Bryce Hall, 22, is best known for his lifestyle content on TikTok and his YouTube vlogs. Bryce Hall is also known for his recent boxing debut against fellow YouTuber Austin McBroom in June 2021.

Dissecting Bryce Hall's net worth

Bryce Hall boasts over nineteen million followers on TikTok, along with over seven million followers on Instagram and three million subscribers on YouTube.

Hall's speculated net worth is around two million dollars. Bryce Hall is allegedly an angel investor in multiple companies including Lendtable, Humanin, AON3D and Stir.

Bryce Hall is also co-founder of Ani-Energy, a caffienated energy drink, with fellow influencer Josh Richards. On YouTube, it is speculated that Hall earns a monthly revenue of two thousand to thirty thousand dollars.

Hall claimed that one makes more money creating a brand than supporting someone else's.

"A lot of influencers think that they'll just keep a clean image and get brand deals and sell merch. They don't think long-term. They're making a lot of money right now and they're spending it. But when taxes hit and they're not popping anymore, they're going to freak out. These kids are selling their souls for a Bang Energy brand deal."

Bryce Hall's participation in the Social Gloves boxing event was set to pay him five million dollars, along with a one million dollar bonus if he knocked out his contender. However, he was not paid after the event concluded.

There has been no confirmation of Hall's accurate net worth.

Edited by Siddharth Satish