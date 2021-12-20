Are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley still engaged? Inside the couple's 'non-traditional' relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were not spotted together at the former’s 38th birthday party amid recent break-up rumors. The speculation intensified after the Big Little Lies star failed to dedicate a social media post to her partner on his birthday.

However, sources close to the couple immediately shot down the separation rumors and told People that the pair shares a “non-traditional” relationship. The insider also confirmed that the duo are still engaged but prefer to maintain privacy:

“They have a different, non-traditional relationship. Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things.”

StatementTeam 🌫 @TeamStatement Inside Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers 'Non-Traditional' Relationship Inside Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers 'Non-Traditional' Relationship https://t.co/HMjAQBlof2

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and also had a secret engagement. They sparked separation rumors last month after reports claimed the duo are spending less time together.

However, it was later confirmed that the couple are still together and only seen apart for their respective career engagements post the pandemic.

A look into Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers sparked romance rumors after being spotted together during the coronavirus pandemic. The pair reportedly started dating in July 2020 following the latter’s split with former girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

In September 2020, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and talked about certain new changes in his life:

“I have a new and increased love of life, and I have made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace. There’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable.”

Fans were quick to conclude that the athlete hinted at his relationship with Shailene Woodley while talking about new life changes. In February 2021, inside sources officially confirmed the rumors and told US Weekly that the pair have a long-distance relationship:

“Aaron and Shailene are dating! They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic. The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

Following the confirmation, Aaron Rodgers announced his engagement to Shailene Woodley at the NFL Honors Awards on February 6, 2021:

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.”

He also acknowledged his partner and gave a shoutout to his “fiance” during his acceptance speech without naming Shailene Woodley.

Meanwhile, the latter made her engagement to the footballer public during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

"Yes, we are engaged but for us, it's not new news, you know? So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

On March 2021, Aaron Rodgers told Zenith Watches' CEO Julien Tornare that his engagement with Shailene Woodley was the “best thing” that happened in his life in 2020. That same month, the couple were seen spending time together in Arkansas and Disneyland.

The NFL star also shared a fun Instagram video where he was seen being quizzed by his fiance. In May 2021, the pair were spotted together at the Kentucky Derby with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley on a vacation with Miles Teller and his wife (Image via keleighteller/Instagram)

The quartet also enjoyed an intimate vacation in Hawaii. The following month, The Fault in Our Stars actress told Shape that the pair learned more about each other during the pandemic:

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly.”

Vanoose 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄 @Nessa_Peaches It’s hilarious to me that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers call their relationship non-traditional just because they don’t post on social media 😂😂😂😂 like ok???? There are soooooo many people celebrity and not that don’t post about their relationship. It’s hilarious to me that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers call their relationship non-traditional just because they don’t post on social media 😂😂😂😂 like ok???? There are soooooo many people celebrity and not that don’t post about their relationship. https://t.co/9vmQ0h1Ffo

However, in July 2021, Shailene Woodley told Entertainment Weekly that the couple would not rush their wedding plans and would enjoy being engaged for now.

In September 2021, the actress sparked pregnancy rumors after posting pictures of a child’s feet on Instagram, but the couple did not address the speculation. They have also continued to maintain privacy and largely keep their relationship out of the public eye.

