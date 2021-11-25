Who is Jason Sudeikis dating? Relationship with Keeley Hazell explored as couple pack on the PDA during Cabo getaway

Jason Sudeikis, the 46-year-old 'Ted Lasso' actor, was spotted sharing a kiss with 35-year-old Keeley Hazell on November 22 at a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have previously appeared in varied acting projects together like 'Horrible Bosses 2', but according to pictures in Cabo, there is something more to their professional and platonic relationship.

Keeley Hazell is a model/actress who made her way into modeling at 17. After three years into acting lessons from The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute at the age of 22, she appeared in movies like 'St. George’s Day', 'Cashback', 'Awful Nice', 'Horrible Bosses 2' and 'The Royals'.

Rumors abound as Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell take a stroll in NYC

Jason Sudeikis and Hazell started gaining speculation when they were first spotted together in London, with Keeley wearing Jason's Golden Globes hoodie. Rumors began to overflow when they were again spotted together in New York City.

Jason Sudeikis has been very private about his relationship status ever since his divorce from his ex-wife Olivia Wilde, who is currently dating Harry Styles.

The actor opened up about his divorce in July 2021 to GQ, saying:

"I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Jason Sudeikis first met Keeley Hazell on the sets of 'Horrible Bosses 2', then she was also seen in the role of Bex in a few episodes of the Apple TV+ series 'Ted Lasso' in August 2020.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, dating rumors got confirmed by their pictures in Cabo that Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have been dating ever since his split from former wife, Olivia Wilde.

Edited by R. Elahi