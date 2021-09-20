Emmy Awards 2021: Why is 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis being compared to Chris Evans?

Jason Sudeikis won big at the 2021 Emmy Awards. He picked up the award for Best Actor in a Comedy series for Ted Lasso on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And that wasn't the only high point of the night.

The actor stepped up his fashion game for the mega-event. He looked sharp in a classic teal velvet Tom Ford tuxedo. While many praised him for making a statement in the bright suit, there were quite a few who compared his style to Chris Evans'.

Why is Jason Sudeikis being compared to Chris Evans?

Jason Sudeikis' suit resembled Chris Evans' 2019 Oscars look, which led to fans questioning whether the former took a style cue from the Avengers star. Well, they shared a stylist, Ilaria Urbanati, if that helps with clarity. As mentioned earlier, Sudeikis went for a Ford, while Evans' ensemble was from Salvatore Ferragamo.

Fans thought Sudeikis borrowed the suit

elizabeth | temper your chocolate, you twats! @furiosalizabeth it was really sweet of Chris Evans to lend Jason Sudeikis his blue velvet tux, but one of them probably should have ironed it at some point 😂 #Emmys2021 it was really sweet of Chris Evans to lend Jason Sudeikis his blue velvet tux, but one of them probably should have ironed it at some point 😂 #Emmys2021

Amanda Reid 🍅📚💋☕ @amandareid Jason Sudeikis borrowed that tux from Chris Evans but I'm not mad about it. #Emmys2021 Jason Sudeikis borrowed that tux from Chris Evans but I'm not mad about it. #Emmys2021

Delia Harrington @DeliaMary #emmyawards2021 Jason Sudeikis in Tom Ford at #Emmys 2021 is giving me Chris Evans in Salvatore Ferragamo at the 2019 Oscars. (Chris opted not to wear the pants, but he kept them and wore them elsewhere, like on the Marvel press tour.) #Emmys Jason Sudeikis in Tom Ford at #Emmys2021 is giving me Chris Evans in Salvatore Ferragamo at the 2019 Oscars. (Chris opted not to wear the pants, but he kept them and wore them elsewhere, like on the Marvel press tour.) #Emmys #emmyawards2021 https://t.co/HUaFEbqCOv

Isa Dore @isadore7179 @updatevans no idea why this stylist is so famou she has 0 regard for her client personalities just dresses everyone whatever she likes regardless. I like Jason Sudeikis hope he wins - but this is def NOT him. @updatevans no idea why this stylist is so famou she has 0 regard for her client personalities just dresses everyone whatever she likes regardless. I like Jason Sudeikis hope he wins - but this is def NOT him.

chicago1001 @MsSuperfan @updatevans Wow-same suit two totally different looks. Sudeikis looks like he’s wearing Chris Evans recycled suit. @updatevans Wow-same suit two totally different looks. Sudeikis looks like he’s wearing Chris Evans recycled suit.

Chloe @GlowySweetFab @updatevans LOL he just gave them the same suit. I love it. 😂😂 @updatevans LOL he just gave them the same suit. I love it. 😂😂

Ellemel✨ @Zquadcevans @updatevans @casbcky Look at how Chris filled the suit out nicely...they did that man dirty he can't even stand next to Chris embarrassing @updatevans @casbcky Look at how Chris filled the suit out nicely...they did that man dirty he can't even stand next to Chris embarrassing https://t.co/A8vQsxYdmD

Sudeikis shouldn't be bogged down with the flak

The actor has had a stellar year. The newly-minted Emmy winner preceded the top honor with awards at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Upon receiving the award, the delighted star took a few minutes to express his gratitude in true Sudeikis style, which meant unlimited humor.

He thanked his family, mentors, and teammates for helping him achieve what he did.

He added:

"I'm only as good as you guys make me look. So really, it means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you guys give to me, and we reflect back and forth on each other."

Other winners from the night include Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Gillian Anderson, and Josh O'Connor for their roles in The Crown, Jean Smart for Hacks, Ewan McGregor for Netflix's miniseries Halston, and Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, and Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown among others.

In a nutshell, The Crown, Ted Lasso, and Mare of Easttown swept the 73rd Emmy Awards. No one's complaining. Each of these shows has seen immense fanfare and will continue to do so. Expect networks to order more seasons, perhaps?

