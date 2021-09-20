Emmy Awards 2021: Why is 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis being compared to Chris Evans?

Jason Sudeikis won big at the 2021 Emmy Awards. He picked up the award for Best Actor in a Comedy series for Ted Lasso on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And that wasn't the only high point of the night.
The actor stepped up his fashion game for the mega-event. He looked sharp in a classic teal velvet Tom Ford tuxedo. While many praised him for making a statement in the bright suit, there were quite a few who compared his style to Chris Evans'.
Why is Jason Sudeikis being compared to Chris Evans?
Jason Sudeikis' suit resembled Chris Evans' 2019 Oscars look, which led to fans questioning whether the former took a style cue from the Avengers star. Well, they shared a stylist, Ilaria Urbanati, if that helps with clarity. As mentioned earlier, Sudeikis went for a Ford, while Evans' ensemble was from Salvatore Ferragamo.
Fans thought Sudeikis borrowed the suit
Sudeikis shouldn't be bogged down with the flak
The actor has had a stellar year. The newly-minted Emmy winner preceded the top honor with awards at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.
Upon receiving the award, the delighted star took a few minutes to express his gratitude in true Sudeikis style, which meant unlimited humor.
He thanked his family, mentors, and teammates for helping him achieve what he did.
He added:
"I'm only as good as you guys make me look. So really, it means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you guys give to me, and we reflect back and forth on each other."
Other winners from the night include Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Gillian Anderson, and Josh O'Connor for their roles in The Crown, Jean Smart for Hacks, Ewan McGregor for Netflix's miniseries Halston, and Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, and Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown among others.
In a nutshell, The Crown, Ted Lasso, and Mare of Easttown swept the 73rd Emmy Awards. No one's complaining. Each of these shows has seen immense fanfare and will continue to do so. Expect networks to order more seasons, perhaps?