Who is Sveta Bilyalova? Harry Jowsey opens up on romance with Russian model 

After spending time with the Russian model in Dubai earlier this month, social media personality Harry Jowsey is exploring a relationship with fellow influencer Sveta Bilyalova. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, the 24-year-old gushed endlessly about Bilyalova.

Harry Jowsey said during the interview:

“The coolest thing about being with her is anything we did or anywhere we went, she was just happy to be there and very excited and very grateful.”

He added:

“She’s got a great personality … just a sweet soul.”

Jowsey added that the two bonded over their shared experience of managing their own relationships in the public eye. They also have their own careers on OF, which they connected over.

How old is Harry Jowsey’s new love interest?

Sveta Bilyalova is 29 years old and was was born in Moscow, Russia. The influencer has a flourishing career on social media. In fact, she has amassed over six million followers on her Instagram alone.

According to Affair Post, the influencer-model is estimated to be worth $300,000. She receives several brand sponsorships to boost her revenue.

Along with having a massive following on social media, she has also been featured in Sports Illustrated.

In the Page Six interview, Jowsey mentioned that the influencer was a mother as well. Speaking of a conversation the two had in Dubai, Harry Jowsey said:

“I offered my help. She’s not in America, she doesn’t really know anyone here. So I was just like, "Hey, look, if you need help, if you need someone who’s going to be in your corner, I’m here’ — because she feels like a bit of an outcast.”

While recalling his relationship with Sveta Bilyalova, Jowsey admitted to sliding into her DMs. He said:

“[We were] just being a little bit friendly. We followed each other, and I didn’t think anything of it … but then I decided that I’m just going to see her. We met for the first time in Dubai and then we were glued to the hip for a week straight.”

Harry Jowsey also stated that their relationship does not have a label yet. He said that he is just “having some fun, to be honest.”

However, he added that he is open to the possibility of something more serious.

