"I've always been attracted to her": Harry Jowsey responds to Nikita Dragun rumors 

Controversial YouTuber Nikita Dragun has created a stir in the online community after releasing her short song D*ck. The makeup mogul gave fans a sneak peak into her direct messages bombarded by A-list stars like rapper Tyga.

The latest person to be recognized in the video for the song is Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey. Not only has Jowsey appeared in Netflix’s popular reality game show, but the 25-year-old also participated in reality show Heartbreak Island.

Harry has modeled for popular brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. The model-actor also co-founded sunglasses company Kensingtn with his best friend Kristian Barbarich.

Harry Jowsey admits to hooking up with Nikita Dragun

The influencer appeared on the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, where he was grilled into spilling details about hooking up with Nikita Dragun.

Although Jowsey declined to comment on the matter, he eventually gave in and admitted to spending the night with Nikita. He said:

“I’m usually attracted to people’s energy; it doesn’t really matter who they really are. So with Nikita like, you know she’s really powerful offline and very driven, she’s very attractive, she’s very successful. I’ve always been attracted to her.”

Since Nikita Dragun released her new song and went on to call herself "the first trans popstar,” she has been receiving backlash online for dragging men who have been with trans-women.

Harry Jowsey continued:

“For me it’s like hooking up with another girl. I see trans-women as women, I don’t see it as a big deal.”

The social media influencer also admitted to not being aware of him being featured in the video. Jowsey mentioned that he had a conversation with Nikita Dragun about the picture of him used in the song. Jowsey was seen wearing just boxers in the frame while his face was blocked with the word 'd*ck' written on it.

Jowsey said:

“No, I was annoyed because I’m pretty sure there was a selfie. I was like- why didn’t you get me when I didn’t look f**king beat.”

As Nikita Dragun continues to receive hate online, she has not commented on hooking up with the reality show star. According to Dave Portnoy, the YouTuber is taking a "media break" following the release of her new song.

