"Protect this man": 80-year-old TikToker calls Nikita Dragun a b**ch, and the internet can't get over it

A random old man on TikTok recently called out Nikita Dragun, and fans found it hilarious.

The YouTuber is best known for her makeup videos and multiple controversies with different influencers. She has amassed over three million subscribers and has become popular on TikTok as well, with more than 13 million followers.

Nikita Dragun and Taylor Caniff had recently gone into a Twitter feud after the latter had secretly made homophobic comments about her, then got exposed by his friends.

Nikita Dragun gets dragged by 80-year-old

On Friday afternoon, an old man, who goes by the TikTok handle "@oldrod," posted a video with the caption, "@nikitadragun pull up - I'm not scared."

He attempted to reel in the younger audience by pretending to give out wise advice, only to call out Nikita Dragun.

The older gentleman's video went viral after he ended up calling her a "b**ch."

The old man decided to call out Nikita Dragun out of nowhere 1/2 (Image via TikTok)

People noticed that his account was being run by his granddaughter (Image via TikTok)

Many were confused as to why a random older adult felt the need to call out an influencer that was less than half his age. However, as indicated in his profile biography, his account was being run by his granddaughter.

Fans find the old man's TikTok hilarious

The viral video attracted many viewers adamantly running to the comments to tell others to "protect this man against Nikita."

Meanwhile, others began tagging the 25-year-old, sarcastically asking her what she did to deserve the call out from the stranger.

Fans joke around in the comments (Image via TikTok)

Fans react in the comments (Image via TikTok)

Fans were feeling pretty smug with the clip (Image via TikTok)

Some felt he had the right idea when calling Nikita Dragun out, given most people have been opposed to her for some time.

A user, @mothmanda, said:

"He came for Nikita. As he should, though."

People even joked around, stating that the old man would be "hearing from her legal team soon," a phrase the influencer is known to use.

As one person, @suveshan31, commented:

"You will be hearing from her legal team soon. We got to protect this man!"

Nikita Dragun has yet to respond to the hilarious TikTok, but fans are doubting she will.

