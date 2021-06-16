"My livelihood is constantly threatened": Nikita Dragun responds as Taylor Caniff gets exposed for allegedly being transphobic

Nikita Dragun has responded to a leaked video of Taylor Caniff making transphobic comments towards her on June 15th,.

On Tuesday afternoon, 25-year-old YouTuber Taylor Caniff had "accidentally" exposed himself for being transphobic while commenting on a video of Nikita Dragun exiting a venue with a male companion and getting into his car.

In the video, Taylor is seen making ignorant comments towards Nikita and her sexuality.

"I told the security guard like bro, it's none of my business, but I just don't feel like you guys know like the crazy fact...did you guys know that was...that's a dude?"

Nikita Dragun responds to Taylor Caniff

After seeing the video, Nikita Dragun responded via Instagram. She started off by describing her struggles as a trans woman.

"This is what it's like to be trans. My livelihood is constantly threatened by just living my life."

She then continued by stating how she felt about the video made by Taylor.

"I'm so embarassed to even be showing this video, but it's reality. It's what's really f***ing happening in the world."

Nikita then ended the TikTok by addressing the issues that trans people go through with "ignorant" people such as Taylor.

"This is how trans people die. It just takes that one ignorant, transphobic comment to threaten my entire livelihood and so much more than that. This time it was me, next time it could somebody else."

Nikita Dragun slams Taylor Caniff for being transphobic and "threatening her livelihood" (Image via Twitter)

Afterwards, Nikita posted a series of tweets regarding the situation, asking everyone to "Stop Trans Hate".

this is disgusting. STOP TRANS HATE. pic.twitter.com/afljG4R67m — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) June 15, 2021

Nikita even brought attention to the fact that Taylor has claimed he was bisexual, yet has made condescending comments towards members of the LGBTQ+ community.

this man is on his live saying i’m doing this for clout and he’s bisexual... sir u haven’t been relevant since magcon. sit ur TRANSPHOBIC ass down. it’s sad i even gave u any kind attention @taylorcaniff — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) June 15, 2021

Trans lives are constantly under attack. simply living ur life becomes a threat to the ignorant. a simple misgender or side comment could cost us our lives. — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) June 15, 2021

i fear even being around a man as a trans woman. let alone date one publicly. his life now is at risk for being involved with a trans woman. it’s so sad. — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) June 15, 2021

i pray to see the day a man will love a Trans woman publicly without fear! https://t.co/Ov8gQhKJ23 — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) June 15, 2021

Taylor Caniff then seemingly threatened Nikita, claiming he had information from 2015, and calling his transphobia "facts".

You want me to leak some real info nah you been doing this 2015?! You would hate that, you change to trending seasons ….Keep changing for clout. I speak FACTS. What I said was facts. https://t.co/8HFOnKgcrr — Taylor Caniff (@taylorcaniff) June 15, 2021

Fans outraged by Taylor Caniff's transphobic comments

Though Nikita is known to not have many supporters in the YouTube community, fans and Twitter users came to her defense to call out Taylor Caniff.

After the latter attempted to threaten Nikita, he was met with brash and negative comments, as well as trolls who claimed to have "never liked him anyway".

glad i never did like him lmfao — Birkin Bardi 🦚 (Fan Account) (@Miss_Bardii) June 15, 2021

The fact is that is was very much transphobic and dangerous. — Josephine Anna (@josephineannawb) June 15, 2021

r u really trying to justify being transphobic — Ally ミ☆ 🌐 EPISODES OUT NOW!!! (@joegoldbrg) June 15, 2021

im so glad your era of fame has passed.. — livs 🦋 (@cloud9jxdn) June 15, 2021

I find it so funny that you keep saying that you’re speaking facts when the facts that you’re speaking about are misgendering someone. Those are not facts. That’s transphobia but okay 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Cole Binger (@musiciscole1) June 15, 2021

He thought he was safe posting it to his “close friends” , the video didn’t sit well with those “close friends” either because they sent it right to Nikita. 😬 — don lee (@DonxLi) June 15, 2021

not you being transphobic in 2021.

i was saving this for someone else but you've earned this: pic.twitter.com/eMMOHMWyun — Ryan ♉️☀ ♋️⬆ ♓️☾ (@ryan_ryan157) June 15, 2021

it doesn't change the fact that you're a disgusting transphobe, which must be why you now have nothing in life but to show your little dick on the internet. stupid! 🤢 — cristyan (@flowmaraj) June 15, 2021

thinking u did something with transphobia is not the serve you thought it was... — jay (@calypsoadora) June 15, 2021

Transphobic comments are not facts I used to like you nah — keighleigh (@FovvsDynamite) June 15, 2021

Other influencers such as Trisha Paytas have come to Nikita's support as well. Given that the two are enemies, fans found it right for Trisha to come to her support.

Taylor Caniff has yet to offer an apology to Nikita Dragun and those he has offended in the LGBTQ+ community.

