"My livelihood is constantly threatened": Nikita Dragun responds as Taylor Caniff gets exposed for allegedly being transphobic

Nikita Dragun has responded to a leaked video of Taylor Caniff making transphobic comments towards her on June 15th,.
On Tuesday afternoon, 25-year-old YouTuber Taylor Caniff had "accidentally" exposed himself for being transphobic while commenting on a video of Nikita Dragun exiting a venue with a male companion and getting into his car.
In the video, Taylor is seen making ignorant comments towards Nikita and her sexuality.
"I told the security guard like bro, it's none of my business, but I just don't feel like you guys know like the crazy fact...did you guys know that was...that's a dude?"
Nikita Dragun responds to Taylor Caniff
After seeing the video, Nikita Dragun responded via Instagram. She started off by describing her struggles as a trans woman.
"This is what it's like to be trans. My livelihood is constantly threatened by just living my life."
She then continued by stating how she felt about the video made by Taylor.
"I'm so embarassed to even be showing this video, but it's reality. It's what's really f***ing happening in the world."
Nikita then ended the TikTok by addressing the issues that trans people go through with "ignorant" people such as Taylor.
"This is how trans people die. It just takes that one ignorant, transphobic comment to threaten my entire livelihood and so much more than that. This time it was me, next time it could somebody else."
Afterwards, Nikita posted a series of tweets regarding the situation, asking everyone to "Stop Trans Hate".
Nikita even brought attention to the fact that Taylor has claimed he was bisexual, yet has made condescending comments towards members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Taylor Caniff then seemingly threatened Nikita, claiming he had information from 2015, and calling his transphobia "facts".
Fans outraged by Taylor Caniff's transphobic comments
Though Nikita is known to not have many supporters in the YouTube community, fans and Twitter users came to her defense to call out Taylor Caniff.
After the latter attempted to threaten Nikita, he was met with brash and negative comments, as well as trolls who claimed to have "never liked him anyway".
Other influencers such as Trisha Paytas have come to Nikita's support as well. Given that the two are enemies, fans found it right for Trisha to come to her support.
Taylor Caniff has yet to offer an apology to Nikita Dragun and those he has offended in the LGBTQ+ community.
