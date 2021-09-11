Nikita Dragun claps back to backlash after referring to influencers as celebrities; Met Gala 2021 invite list fiasco rages on

Nikita Dragun continues to be one of the most dissed YouTubers online,e especially after claiming celebrity status on Instagram. The Dragun Beauty founder recently took to the social media platform, expressing her frustration with netizens not allowing influencers to enjoy their newly-found stardom.

The internet has been raging since a leaked seating chart of the upcoming Met Gala surfaced online, which had several influencers, including Addison Rae, James Charles, Emma Chamberlain, and the D’Amelio sisters.

People were not pleased with influencers taking part in the A-list celebrity event.

What did Nikita Dragun say?

The 25-year-old has become one of the most influential make-up experts on YouTube and has acquired over 3.65 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform. While commenting on the rumors of influencers attending the Met Gala, one of them being herself, Dragun said in her Instagram story:

“B**ch if you have a problem with influencers at the Met Gala, influencers in fashion, influencers in music, influencers creating business, get the f**k over it b**ch. I’m so tired of seeing comments of people being like “oh my god why are they inviting influencers to the Met Gala, oh my god why do influencers model, oh my god why are influencers creating so many beauty brands,” it’s like get the f**k over it.”

Continuing to express her rage online, Nikita Dragun explained how their audience helped them grow to become celebrities:

“I’m so tired of this narrative of influencers not being celebrities, B**ch we are. We m**her f**king are, b**ch. You’re f**king watching. I’m so heating because I see these comments not only on my posts but literally everyone if they’re doing music or whatever. It’s like b**ch, you guys are the ones who build us up.”

Nikita Dragun ended her rant by stating:

“Anyway, shout out to my girls who get it, my bad b**ches, my besties, my Draguns, you guys have got me here. I literally just closed a show at New York Fashion Week. I literally lived a dream and fantasy. It would never happen, and it wasn’t supposed to happen to a little trans-girl like me from Virginia, and I’m just so honored.”

Interestingly, the influencer closed the Private Policy, NY, show today. The novice model took to Instagram applauding the brand for Asian and Transgender representation during the show.

Although Nikita Dragun's rant was fuelled by the leaked Met Gala guest list, rumors of her and other influencers attending the prestigious event have not been confirmed.

