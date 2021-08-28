Addison Rae’s cover of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” in “He’s All That” leaves the internet divided

Addison Rae finally entered the big screen with her debut film He’s All That, and people online have been criticizing the Obsessed singer. Since achieving TikTok stardom, the actress has been endlessly criticized.

Netizens were wary about her acting skills before the gender-swap remake of She’s All That was released. People are now criticizing her for singing in the new movie, which is now out on Netflix.

Addison Rae stars as Padgett Sawyer, a social media influencer whose life goes haywire after a messy breakup with her boyfriend. She then decides to turn Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai), who stars as Cameron Kweller, into a prom king candidate, to maintain her reputation at school.

During the transformation, Padgett begins to fall for the high school outcast, and the pair are seen together singing Katy Perry’s classic song, Teenage Dream.

Addison Rae receives hate online after singing in He’s All That

The criticism never seems to end for the newly turned movie star. People online are now dissing the TikTok sensation’s singing skills. The 20-year-old released her own song, Obsessed, in 2021, which has amassed over 23 million views on YouTube. She also performed her hit single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

addison rae singing teenage dream and hitting those tiktok dance moves 😭😭 — grace (@diiisgraceful) August 27, 2021

ADDISON RAE SINGING TEENAGE DREAM IS MAKING ME WANT TO RIP MY HAIR OUT — moll 🌱 (@kiwiccigarettes) August 27, 2021

WHY IS ADDISON RAE SINGING SHE SOUNDS LIKE A CAT BEING DRAGGED — sage (@vqxcas_) August 27, 2021

ADDISON RAE??? SINGING???????? IM NOT EVEN SURPRISED AT THIS POINT BUT LIKE WTF?????? — selene ♡ (@dupainschengs) August 27, 2021

3 seconds into the movie and addison rae's already singing.. reconsidering this — julie (@eIumax) August 27, 2021

addison rae singing in he’s all that? lmao pls no — bercy ͙⁺˚𖦹 (@perksoffilm) August 28, 2021

that video of addison rae singing teenage dream whilst doing tiktok dances has not left my brain. i just can’t believe it’s real — soso 🌈 (@sosojauregui) August 28, 2021

Although the content creator has been swarmed with hate online, few stood in support of her. Under a @defnoodles' Instagram post, where he reported on Rae’s online hate, people defended her, saying:

People defend Addison Rae online after she receives flack for singing 1/2 (Image via @defnoodles Instagram)

People support Addison Rae online after she gets flack for singing 2/2 (Image via @defnoodles Instagram)

Netizens took to social media, expressing their confusion regarding why a TikToker has entered the movie industry and launched a singing career. Addison Rae previously received flack for potentially becoming a UFC reporter as well. Many called her out online for taking away opportunities from well-deserving candidates.

Although the movie has been receiving negative ratings (IMDb rated it 4.4/10 while it received 33% in Rotten Tomatoes) online, it continues to trend amongst the youth.

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae’s infamous ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall also guest star in the movie. Fans were shocked to see the TikToker turned boxer appear in the film sporting an interesting hairdo that took over the internet.

