Addison Rae's ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall makes surprise appearance in Netflix's "He's All That", and fans can't get enough of it 

The most awaited Netflix movie this season, He’s All That, finally premiered on the platform and fans were greeted by the shock of Bryce Hall guest starring in the film. The gender-swapped remake of She’s All That stars Addison Rae, Madison Pettis, Tanner Buchanan and more.

As the movie was released on Netflix, fans were astonished to see Addison Rae’s ex-boyfriend, Bryce Hall, in the film. The TikToker-turned-boxer was spotted wearing a beige suit and sporting an interesting hairdo, which caught the attention of fans.

Addison Rae’s new Hollywood best friend Kourtney Kardashian also guest starred in the Netflix Original movie.

Although the movie has received only 3.9/10 on IMDb and 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has been trending online as it is the 20-year-old’s debut film.

Bryce Hall makes a cameo in "He’s All That"

The TikTok power couple were the talk of the town when they began dating in the fall of 2019. Addison Rae appeared in several of Bryce Hall’s videos. But alas, all good things come to an end. The couple called it quits in February 2020. In an interview, Rae revealed that the two were just friends after the breakup.

“Things happened and then we just decided we’re better off as friends for now because we both have, like, totally different lifestyles right now. Right now, we’re better off as friends and we both mutually decided that.”

In November 2020, the He’s All That actress confirmed that she and Hall were back together in a YouTube video titled, THE TRUTH ABOUT US, which was posted on her channel. Their relationship finally ended in February 2021, after Bryce Hall was accused of cheating on the now movie star in Las Vegas.

Fans of the former Sway House member took to social media, expressing shock to see Bryce Hall star in his ex-girlfriend’s first movie.

am I freaking out over bryce in he's all that? yes. yes I am BC HE IS FINE ASF😩 — bryce's girl🤪 (@vfbryces) August 27, 2021

WHY IS BRYCE IN HE’S ALL THAT 💀💀💀💀 — ☽༓･*sanah˚⁺‧͙ (@sa3nah) August 27, 2021

bryce in he’s all that movie yall 😳 — ꪑꪖ᥅ 🇵🇸 (@qmrnjwa) August 27, 2021

freaking bryce hall is in he's all that HHAHAHAHAHA im cackling jwksiiwjwjqia — a (@chamndria) August 27, 2021

bryce hall is in addison rae’s he’s all that😭😭 YOURE KIDDING — nic🧣 (@selegendswift) August 27, 2021

Addison stans are gonna be mad at us for quote on quote “making Addison’s achievements about Bryce” like okay purrr bestie don’t care night night — aaliyah ♈︎ (@aaliyahwtaf) August 27, 2021

Why is Bryce in Addison’s movie😂 — katelyn🥀 (@zendayazwrld) August 27, 2021

DUDE WHAT BRYCE HALL IS IN ADDISON RAES NEW MOVIE WHAHWHEKAJAHHAJAHAHA DRESSED LIKE THIS PLEASE pic.twitter.com/sq2miwIIPL — 🤍 (@mattyispeng) August 27, 2021

is bryce hall in addison’s new movie? wtf is going on #HesAllThat — sofiaaa🤓 (@mellamansofiaaa) August 27, 2021

The TikToker-turned-actress is now dating guitarist Omer Fedi, who plays with American Rapper Machine Gun Kelley.

Edited by Sabine Algur