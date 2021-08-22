"They did some slimy sh*t": Bryce Hall slams Sway House's Noah Beck and Blake Gray for "backstabbing" him

In an interview with The Sync, TikTok star Bryce Hall discussed his recent fallout with Noah Beck and Blake Gray. He also talked about Sway House, the influencer house he shared with Beck and Gray before the members moved out.

"I feel like though everyone's noticed that like Sway boys don't even hang out anymore more. Yeah, I'm cool with everyone. It's just tension between Noah, Blake and I. It's weird, very weird. They did some slimy sh-t lowkey. Well, Noah was actually nice enough to text me about it but they brought these kids in, hyped them up on Sway and then I say, 'yo, you guys want to get another place.' Blake doesn't even respond."

The 22-year-old influencer claimed that Blake Gray went house hunting with the "new members" of Sway House while looking for houses for all of them.

"They're going house hunting behind my back even though I'm, like, house hunting for all of us. So it caught me by surprise. Probably five days before we had to move out."

Bryce Hall's fallout with Blake Gray and Noah Beck

TikTok star Hall said:

"They don't have the common decency to be like, 'I respect you. Thank you for everything. But I think we're gonna go part ways."

The Sway House officially ended in February 2021 after their lease ran its course. Hall, along with fellow TikTok star Josh Richards, were the founding members of the influencer house. Noah Beck joined the Sway House in early 2020, with Blake Gray joining later in June.

This is the most recent development that followed Beck, stating that Sway House members were "not brand-safe." He specifically mentioned Bryce Hall as an example.

Hall commented on the "new" Sway House that excluded him:

"I think their [new house] is sponsored. I don't think they're about that rent life yet."

Since the most recent fallout, it appears tensions are still high. Neither Noah Beck nor Blake Gray have commented on Bryce Hall's interview with The Sync. Beck and Gray have also not confirmed Hall's recollection of their departure.

Bryce Hall has not commented further on the tension between him, Gray, and Beck.

