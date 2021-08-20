"Bryce deserves better friends": Fans slam Noah Beck after he labels Bryce Hall not "brand-safe" 

TikToker Noah Beck is being dragged online after taking a dig at Bryce Hall.

The former had stated that he was losing brand deals after hanging out with the TikToker-turned boxer, who has recently been involved in several altercations, the latest being with fashion designer Pretty Boy Larry.

Noah Beck spoke in detail about his relationship with Bryce Hall in an interview. According to @tiktokinsiders on Instagram, he said:

“I can’t be in too many videos with [Sway House members], because brands will see that and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, you’re doing this with Bryce, and he’s not very, like, brand- safe.”

The interview was brought to light after Bryce Hall recently announced his departure from the TikTok creator collective Sway House.

Fans were disappointed to see Noah Beck, 20 diss his friend in an interview. Several supporters of the boxer commented, "Bryce deserves better friends". Others also mentioned that Beck would not have received online popularity without the help of Bryce Hall.

Why did Bryce Hall leave the Sway House?

The Sway House was started by TalentX Entertainment, a talent management company owned by Bryce Hall, in January 2020.

The TikTok creator collective started with Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Kio Cyr, Anthony Reeves, Jaden Hossler and Bryce Hall as members. Hossler, Johnson and Richards left the House to pursue their careers separately, with Blake Gray and Noah Beck replacing them in the Sway House.

Bryce Hall announced on August 16 in a TikTok video that he would be leaving Sway House. It seems like the Maryland-native had a fallout with his roommates and Hall also believed that he was the hardest working member of the TikTok house.

Bryce Hall spoke in detail about his departure in an Instagram Live:

“Honestly I need a friend group that works. I party, don’t get that wrong, I party my ass off but no one works as hard as me in the group.”

Hall has amassed over 20 million followers on his TikTok. He took to his Instagram stories a few days back mentioning that he had no place to stay:

“I just fully moved out of the Sway House. I get my place, by myself, on the first of September, so I’m going to be jumping around for two weeks like a f****ng rabbit. I’m an adult, I’m 22, living by myself, doing everything myself, and now I have no friends so hit me up if you want to be friends.”

With Bryce Hall exiting the Sway House, it is unclear whether the House will continue to function as usual.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

