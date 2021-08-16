"I don't care about that kid": Bryce Hall explains his viral fight video 

Tiktoker Bryce Hall involved himself in a physical fight with fashion designer Pretty Boy Larry during a party hosted on August 14. The former has now commented on the heated argument which ended with the two men throwing punches at each other.

In an interview, Bryce Hall told Hollywood Fix:

“I make jokes about everything. He was talking to a girl that was clearly uninterested in him and I made a joke like ‘yo are you trying to get into my sister’s Instagram.’ Wasn’t flirting with this chic, was just a girl that was so clearly uninterested in this guy.”

The 22-year-old internet personality continued:

“I was trying to take advantage of that awkward situation, I was trying to ease the mood and lighten up the mood by making jokes and he did not take the jokes lightly.” - Bryce Hall

Will Bryce Hall fight Pretty Boy Larry in the boxing ring?

The paparazzi questioned Bryce Hall about whether he wanted to fight the designer in the boxing ring to which Hall responded:

“Where’s the benefit. He said he hit me. He missed and he ran away, and he got kicked out of the party in my house.”

Pretty Boy Larry has admitted to Hollywood Fix that he was talking to TikToker Riley Hubatka. Bryce Hall assumed that the latter was not interested in the fashion designer and called Hubatka his sister.

As tension had already risen amongst the two men, Hall claimed that Larry was at home, which led to the designer throwing a punch at the YouTuber.

Bryce Hall told Hollywood Fix:

“He came to my party at my house and he says he doesn’t know me and he’s calling paparazzi on himself. That’s the last thing I’m going to say about this, I don’t even care about that kid, as an actual fact I don’t know who he is, he knows who I am and that’s all I have to say.”

Riley Hubatka has not commented on the altercation, which took place between Bryce Hall and Pretty Boy Larry.

Edited by Gautham Balaji