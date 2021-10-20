What did Harry Jowsey say about James Charles? Reality star apologizes after deleted video sparks outrage 

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey is receiving backlash after calling makeup influencer and YouTuber James Charles a homophobic slur. The 24-year-old called the makeup artist a ‘f*****’ on an uploaded episode of his podcast called Tap In w/ Harry Jowsey which went on to be quickly deleted on Tuesday.

In the podcast episode one could hear Harry Jowsey claiming:

“James Charles is trying to f*** me ... the makeup artist. You don't know who he is? Just some f*****.”

Jowsey stated that the clip was supposed to be kept private and was not supposed to be part of the final cut making it to the podcast episode. The reuploaded version of the same episode has been shortened from 40 minutes to 27 minutes.

After his homophobic comments made headlines, Harry Jowsey issued an apology saying:

"I'm deeply embarrassed that I used such an offensive term so casually in conversation.”

Harry Jowsey’s homophobic comments comes as a shock following him “hooking up” with Nikita Dragun

The Heartbreak Island reality star also admittedly apologized to James Charles in private. In his apology, he added:

“I look forward to using this as a learning experience and not forgetting the weight that my words carry. I also want to sincerely apologize to the entire LGBTQ+ community who I wholeheartedly support.”

Harry Jowsey’s homophic remarks came as a surprise after he showed support to transgender makeup artist and debut singer Nikita Dragun. In the latter’s debut single called “D**k”, Jowsey was exposed to “hooking up” with Dragun. Speaking of their fling, Jowsey said in a podcast interview:

“For me, it's just like hooking up with another girl because I honestly see trans women as women. I don't see it as a big deal.”

In the music video, Jowsey was exposed as he stood shirtless with his face blinded with the word “D**k” written on it. The music video also features other celebrities including American rapper Tyga, who she allegedly hooked up with.

Jowsey had said:

“I feel like I'm very blessed with my friends and my family, that everyone's open minded and just loves people for who they are instead of freaking out.”

He added:

“So with Nikita like, if you guys know her, you meet her, especially offline, she’s very powerful, she’s very driven, she’s very attractive, and very successful in many senses. So, I don’t know like, I’ve always been attracted to her.”

James Charles has not publicly responded to Harry Jowsey’s homophobic comment as of now.

