Harry Jowsey opens up about dating Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend, Julia Rose 

After breaking up with Jake Paul, Julia Rose was seen dating fellow social media personality Harry Jowsey. However, according to reports and Jowsey himself, Rose cheated on him with Jake Paul when they were all in Las Vegas at the same time.

Speaking on the podcast BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, Harry Jowsey opened up on what happened between him and Julia Rose when they were together. Jowsey said:

"That was bad. It was a messy situation... We went to Vegas. She tried to marry me there. We were f***ed up. We had a great time. We had a conversation. I said, 'Look, I want you to be my girl', she said 'I am your girl'."

It turned out that Julie Rose spent time with Jake Paul later that night, cheating on Jowsey.

New @BFFsPod premiering now on YouTube. @HarryJowsey gets straight to the point on his relationship with Julia Rose. https://t.co/iNzjQrtpTN pic.twitter.com/JRYE5StiTn — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 28, 2021

In an odd turn of events, the triangular situation with Jake Paul, Julia Rose and Harry Jowsey was made even more complicated by the interference of MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

Jake Paul and Dillon Danis have engaged in heated social media exchanges after the latter called the former out in a post-fight interview after the Nate Robinson fight. Pop culture, as well as the combat sports world, has been witnessing their ongoing rivalry ever since. It does not seem like the feud will culminate in an actual fight anytime soon.

However, at one point, Dillon Danis brought up Jake Paul and Julia Rose's relationship and claimed that he was responsible for breaking them up the second time.

How is Dillon Danis involved in the Jake Paul-Julia Rose relationship?

Jake Paul reportedly started dating Julia Rose after the two met during the making of his These Days music video, in which she starred as the actress. The couple broke up in May, Jake Paul appeared on his brother Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive 'heartbroken', requesting Julia Rose take him back.

"I am pretty heart broken and depressed. Julia, if you are watching this, please take me back.“



Jake Paul and his girlfriend, Julia Rose, have broken up. --> https://t.co/67nTjtKHy5 pic.twitter.com/IBDBBICQlE — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) April 8, 2020

It seemed like Julia got together with Harry after her breakup with Jake. However, Dillon Danis posted some videos on his Instagram that featured Julia and Harry together at a time when she was still with Jake, thereby implying that she cheated on the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

However, Julia Rose has stated on Impaulsive that this was not the case and that she only briefly dated Jowsey after she had broken up with Paul the first time. In turn, she texted Jowsey as soon as she reconnected with Jake.