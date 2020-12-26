Dillon Danis claims he had a part to play in Jake Paul-Julia Rose breakup

Dillon Danis claimed that his Instagram video caused Jake Paul and Julia Rose to break up for a second time.

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul and social media personality Julia Rose have had an on-and-off relationship since the beginning of this year. After breaking up with his wife Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul started dating his These Days music video actress, Julia Rose.

They broke up in May, after which Jake Paul appeared on his brother Logan Paul's podcast and said he was heartbroken.

"I am pretty heart broken and depressed. Julia, if you are watching this, please take me back.“



Julia Rose got into a relationship with Harry Jowsey, who is another social media personality, following that, but reportedly got back with Jake Paul around November.

However, they have broken up again now, and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis claims he is the reason behind that.

Dillon Danis says his video caused the breakup of Jake Paul and Julia Rose

Dillon Danis posted a video on his Instagram featuring Julia Rose and Harry Jowsey at a time when she was still with Paul, alleging that she had cheated on the latter.

A couple of days later, in Canadian internet personality Kyle Forgeard's show, both of them appeared at different times and confirmed that they were now single. While Julia Rose took a more decent route post-breakup, Jake Paul went on a rant about his ex-girlfriend.

In an interview with Forgeard, Dillon Danis opened up about his role in the breakup.

"Julia came on this thing and he came on this thing saying those are old videos. Those are not old videos. I posted that, and the next day they broke up... those are new videos. That's the only reason they broke up the next day."

After winning his last boxing match against Nate Robinson, Jake Paul called out Dillon Danis along with Conor McGregor.

Paul also shared an Instagram story of a personal conversation with Danis, where he offered the Bellator Middleweight $500,000 to fight him at the end of March next year. The deal was open for negotiation for up to $1,000,000.

The conversation also said that Jake Paul's team was making offers to Michael Bisping, Ben Askren, and "another big athlete", and urged Dillon Danis to respond within 72 hours if the fight was to happen.

Dillon Danis turned the fight down, since the amount was not "life-changing money". It will take a bigger paycheck to convince Dillon Danis to fight Jake Paul.