Jake Paul claims his ex-girlfriend belongs to the streets after "cheating" video surfaces

In a recent interview, YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul called out his ex-girlfriend Julia Rose, before dishing out vague threats against social media influencer Harry Jowsey.

Jake Paul and Julia Rose had been in a relationship since around February 2020, with the pair even being photographed together. In March, Jake Paul made their relationship “public” on Instagram, after which the pair separated around May.

Since then, Julia Rose was in a relationship with Harry Jowsey, who towards the beginning of Novembe,r alleged that Julia Rose had cheated on him with her ex - Jake Paul.

Now, Dillon Danis has posted a video on Instagram, featuring Jowsey and Julia Rose, alleging that Rose had initially cheated on Jake Paul with him. In response to this, Jake Paul went on a rant against his ex-girlfriend.

Jake Paul goes on rant against ex-girlfriend, says that she “is for the streets.”

In the space of the last few days, both Julia Rose and Jake Paul have appeared in interviews with Canadian internet personality and television producer Kyle Forgeard. While Julia Rose had only positive things to say about Jake Paul, Paul took a rather different approach.

Firstly, he condemned Dillon Danis’s Instagram video and said that Jowsey is getting into a territory that he thinks he wants to get into, but should not.

“I don’t get why they think like, flexing with me ex b***hes is funny or like cool. We have already been there done that. Like, I took that girl from him like this (snaps his finger).”

Of course, since then Jake Paul and Julia Rose have broken up again and Rose has recently confirmed that she is “officially single.” Speaking about Julia Rose, Jake Paul said the following.

“We all know she is for the streets. I am not dating her. I am not with her, so I don’t know why he is flexing that, so. This guy is digging himself a hole, and entering a territory that he doesn’t want to enter. Like, he thinks he does because clout seems good and clout is fun,”

Finally he went on to threaten Harry Jowsey, and said that he should be on the lookout:

“I am talking about people are going to find him. Yeah, like, people are going to find Harry. I won’t elaborate but people are going to find him.”

Jake Paul went on to reiterate that Julia Rose is for the streets. While the threat is easy to decipher, whether Harry Jowsey ends up getting into trouble is something only the future will reveal.