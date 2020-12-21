How Jake Paul knew where to find Dillon Danis for drive-by water balloon-attack

Conor McGregor's friend and jiu-jitsu trainer, Dillon Danis has revealed how YouTube star Jake Paul might have gotten to know where to find him for the drive-by water balloon attack that broke the internet a few days ago.

Jake Paul has been calling out Conor McGregor since picking up a knockout win over former basketball player Nate Robinson at the recently concluded Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view event. The recently turned professional boxer who has a 2-0 record, claimed that he will beat the Irishman in a boxing match.

Although McGregor hasn't responded to the callout, Paul has been constantly trying to elicit a reaction from the former two-division UFC champion.

It started with Jake Paul insulting McGregor and his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin. Paul's derogatory comments about Dee drew the ire of the entire MMA community and he was slammed on social media.

However, what followed next was almost unthinkable. Dillon Danis was being interviewed by Brendan Schaub for the latter's Food Truck Diaries show outside Showtime's offices in Santa Monica, California.

Paul drove by the place in a pick-up truck and launched a water balloon attack on Danis.

Dillon Danis claims he wants to hurt Jake Paul really bad

Speaking about the incident during Charlotte D'Alessio's podcast, Dillon Danis revealed that Jake Paul had obtained his whereabouts from his older brother, Logan.

Advertisement

As it turns out, Logan Paul was a guest on Food Truck Diaries only the week prior and had knowledge that Danis would be the next guest.

"I think that Logan was on the show last. I think that Brendan[Schaub] might have told him that Dillon's on next."

Dillon Danis claimed that he knew that Jake might pull a stunt like this but had no idea when and where he would do it. He further stated that Jake drew his ire by insulting McGregor's girlfriend and had he been able to catch him that day, he would've hurt the YouTuber really bad.

"He's been very disrespectful about one of my best friend's girlfriend. It doesn't matter whether I saw him there or at a party, I'm going to hit him and that's it."

Conor McGregor is yet to comment on this incident but he is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier on January 23 in the main event of UFC 257.