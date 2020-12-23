Jake Paul's ex "Julia Rose" opens up about their breakup, says she's now "officially" single

Recently, YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul’s ex-girlfriend Julia Rose spoke about her relationship in an interview and said that she's now officially “single.”

Jake Paul and Julia Rose had previously broken up this year around May. She was then rumored to be dating social media influencer Harry Jowsey.

Towards the beginning of November, Harry Jowsey had accused Julia of cheating on him with Jake Paul. Rumors had initially circulated that she was back together with Jake Paul after she was spotted in one of his Instagram stories.

Now, almost a month after being present for Jake Paul’s knockout victory over Nate Robinson, Julia has confirmed that the pair have broken up again.

Jake Paul’s ex-girlfriend confirms that she is single, says the two are trying to do the best they can

Julia Rose is an Instagram model and social media influencer who is also known for “flashing” baseball player Gerrit Cole at Game 5 of the World Series finals in October 2019. She was also in a relationship with YouTuber, actor, and professional boxer Jake Paul.

The couple had broken up around May earlier this year, with Jake Paul revealing in his brother Logan Paul’s video that he was heartbroken and depressed.

Since then, Julia had been in a relationship with Harry Jowsey, who later accused her of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend Jake Paul.

However, both Jake Paul and Julia had shrugged off these allegations, and she even stated that she had broken up with Jowsey because of certain “red flags.” Harry Jowsey owes his fame to the Netflix show “Too hot to handle,” and is a social media influencer as well.

Now, with new allegations having recently come up of Julia cheating on Jake Paul, the two seem to have broken up again. Julia had also recently appeared in an interview with Canadian internet personality and television producer Kyle Forgeard.

Apart from revealing that the two have broken up and that she is “officially single,” Julia talked about how Jake Paul is as a person and said that it is difficult to be in a relationship that is so public in nature:

"It was only kind of like our second go at it, but you know, it's tough. Having a very public relationship where a lot of people don't see exactly what happened, it's tough. But you know, I don't think either of us are bad people. We are just trying to live our lives and do the best we can."

As can be seen in the clip above, Julia Rose effectively confirmed that her relationship with Jake Paul is over. Whether this is the final time the two are linked with each other is something that the future will reveal.