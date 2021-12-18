John Mulaney and Olivia Munn relationship timeline explored as couple reportedly welcome baby together  

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn reportedly welcomed their first child together last month. According to TMZ, the X-Men: Apocalypse star secretly gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles on November 23, 2021.

The news of her pregnancy was officially announced by John Mulaney during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September:

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. She’s kind of held my hand [through everything]. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

Shortly before giving birth, Olivia Munn appeared on the Today show and shared that she and Mulaney were nervous about their newfound parenthood:

“We talk about the same stuff. Which rocker? What type of crib do you put the baby in? What does the baby wear? Honestly, thank God for Instagram and Facebook and blogs because there’s a lot of moms who put out such great information, and that’s been a saving grace for me.”

The latest news about their child comes just two months after the duo sparked separation rumors. However, none of the stars publicly addressed the speculation about their possible break-up.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney started dating earlier this year amid the latter’s divorce battle with ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

A look into Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship

Olivia Munn reportedly first met John Mulaney and his then-fiance Anna Marie Tendler at Seth Meyers' wedding in 2013. Two years later, the former revealed to HuffPost Live that she was excited to hang out with the comedian at the time:

"We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'"

The Newsroom alum also shared that she sent an email to Mulaney after their first meeting, but he did not reply to the message:

"I might've got the wrong email — probably. That's what I tell myself."

In December 2020, John Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days seeking treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction after maintaining 15 years of sobriety. During the relapse, Olivia Munn tweeted in support of the SNL alum:

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

The pair then reconnected at a church and started growing closer. Meanwhile, Mulaney and his wife decided to call it quits in May 2021 after six years of marriage. They also filed for divorce on July 23, 2021.

Mulaney and Munn sparked romance rumors for the first time after the comedian was seen coming out of the latter’s LA residence. The pair were then spotted together on a date at Rick’s Drive-In & Out restaurant days after Anna Marie Tendler moved out of Mulaney’s house.

