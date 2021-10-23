John Mulaney and Olivia Munn break-up rumors take internet by storm

When rumors of X:Men Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn dating comedian John Mulaney began making its rounds on the internet, netizens were shocked by the unexpected pair. Alas, their relationship seems to have been short lived as the two are rumored to have broken up.
The two have been spotted together since June of this year, following Mulaney’s split from wife Anna Marie Tendler.
In September, paparazzi pictures of Olivia Munn appearing to be pregnant appeared online. The 39-year-old comedian who recently came out of rehab, confirmed the pregnancy rumors on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Sadly, popular Instagram pop-culture page deuxmoi reported that the two have called it quits.
The pair reunited at a church where Munn wished Mulaney well for his sobriety, according to US Weekly. Reportedly, Munn has known the stand-up comedian since they attended a wedding in 2015.
John Mulaney was battling a cocaine addiction which he had relapsed into prior to him being admitted to rehab. The former Saturday Night Live writer admitted himself to a rehabilitation center in Pennsylvania for two months.
As Mulaney came out of rehab, he found himself filing for divorce and dating Olivia Munn.
Deuxmoi received a blind item which read:
“I’ve heard recently from a fairly reliable source that this B-C list celebrity and her baby daddy A-list comedian have recently called it quits. Source is a friend who works in publicity, so make of it what you will, but she heard they’re not attempting to fake the relationship for the public, but won’t be announcing it either.”
Reacting to the breakup, netizens tweeted:
As deuxmoi created a frenzy around the breakup rumors, fans took to Twitter to express their sentiments.
As mentioned in the blind item, it seems unlikely that the couple will release a statement about the state of their affairs.