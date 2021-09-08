Who are Olivia Munn's ex-boyfriends? Exploring the actor's dating history from Aaron Rodgers to Chris Pine

Olivia Munn is reportedly expecting her first child with her current boyfriend John Mulaney. Following days of speculation, the news of her pregnancy was confirmed by the latter.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mulaney opened up about his sobriety, divorce, and new relationship:

“I packed a lot into this … Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

In the same interview, he confirmed that the couple is expecting a child:

“She’s kind of held my hand [through everything]. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

Rumors about Olivia Munn’s possible pregnancy made the rounds online after she was spotted wearing an oversized outfit at a garage in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, a TikTok user also claimed that the actress was pregnant with Mulaney’s child:

“We’re not in John Mulaney’s circle but somebody is and somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody who knows us… and the word on the street is Olivia Munn is pregnant. Could be true, could be not true but maybe it is true.”

Munn and Mulaney sparked dating rumors after the latter was seen exiting Munn's LA residence. The couple were then photographed on a date at Rick’s Drive-In & Out restaurant days after the SNL writer’s ex-wife moved out of his house.

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler filed for divorce on July 23, 2021, after six years of marriage. Meanwhile, Olivia Munn separated from her longtime beau Aaron Rodgers in 2017.

A look into Olivia Munn's past relationships

American actress Olivia Munn is currently in a relationship with John Mulaney (Image via Getty Images)

Olivia Munn began her journey in the entertainment industry as a television host for G4. She rose to fame with roles in popular films like X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator. The actress has been involved in a string of high-profile relationships throughout her career.

Her first public relationship was with One Tree Hill star Bryan Greenberg in 2007. The duo parted ways in 2009 after two years together. That same year she had a brief relationship with actor Chris Pine. The duo broke up just five months after dating.

According to US Weekly, The Newsroom actor enjoyed a three-day fling with Justin Timberlake in late 2010. However, representatives for the singer previously denied the rumors.

In 2011, Olivia Munn was photographed with Glee actor Matthew Morrison. The duo held hands and kissed during a Rangers vs. Flyers game at Madison Square Garden. It is not known when the couple separated, but Morrison married Renee Puente in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Mortdecai actress got involved in a two-month relationship with hockey player Brad Richards. The duo amicably parted ways after their short relationship. In March 2012, Olivia Munn officially confirmed her relationship with Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman.

The pair called it quits in 2014 after two years of relationship. Sources close to the couple told US Weekly that the duo parted ways due to distance-related issues:

“A lot had to do with distance. He’s back filming in Toronto and she’s now in LA for good. They ended things a few months ago but both seem fine.”

The Beyond the Break star started dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2014. In 2016, she told Entertainment Tonight that the football player had completely won over her mother.

However, as per US Weekly, Olivia Munn reportedly did not get along with the athlete’s family. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits in 2017. The former moved on with Alex Gonzalez in 2018 but the relationship ended by the end of the year.

Olivia Munn also dated Philadelphia Fusion president Tucker Roberts for a year before mutually breaking up in 2019. The Oklahoma-native was linked to Chris Pratt and Justin Theroux, but she shot down romance rumors.

The 41-year-old is currently in a relationship with John Mulaney. The duo reportedly met in a church amid the latter’s recovery from his addiction issues and eventually grew closer. The couple is now expecting their first child.

