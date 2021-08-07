Who is Kelly Gale? All about Joel Kinnaman's girlfriend amid restraining order scandal with Gabriella Magnusson

Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman is set to marry Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale amidst being granted a restraining order against a woman who had extorted the 41-year-old actor for sexual activity.

Swedish-Jamika model Gabriella Magnusson, aka Bella Davis, and Kinnaman had a brief relationship in 2018 but the former resumed contact with him in 2019.

The model resurfaced in Kinnaman's life, listing several demands, sending sexually explicit messages and threatening the actor if he refrained from responding.

Joel Kinnaman rose to fame from his roles in “Suicide Squad,” “House of Cards,” “For All Mankind” and “The Killing.” The actor admitted to having consensual sex with Magnusson twice in 2018 but claimed to have stopped responding to her explicit text messages as he got into a relationship with Kelly Gale.

Bella Davis tagged Kinnaman’s fiancée in several posts, which called Kinnaman a “liar” and a rapist, but Gale refused to comment on the matter.

The Swedish actor requested a restraining order against Magnusson on 6 August 2021, in the Los Angeles Country Superior Court. TMZ reported that the judge granted a temporary restriction order.

The restriction order followed after Magnusson had been “threatening to physically harm” Kinnaman’s family and loved ones. The model also had a list of demands which included-

“money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more,” -Joel Kinnaman mentioned on Instagram.

Who is Joel Kinnaman’s fiancée?

Kelly Gale, 25 is a Swedish-Australian model of Indian and Australian heritage. Gale’s mother is a former pilot from India while her father is a photographer and former footballer from Australia.

The model pursued a career in modeling from the young age of 13 even though her parents opposed the path in the beginning.

Kelly Gale has become a successful model who has walked for Channel, Tommy Hilfiger, Victoria’s Secret, Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren amongst others. The model also garnered fame as a Playboy Playmate in 2016.

Kelly Gale was spotted for the first time with Joel Kinnaman in 2019 when they debuted as a couple on the red carpet. Gale also took to her Instagram stories in 2020, mentioning that the couple took a trip to Bali after just three dates where she realized he was the one she would be marrying.

“On our trip to Bali he got up at 1am to go on a night/early hike with me... I was like, "Ok, he's my guy.” -Kelly Gale

The model also spoke about her relationship with Joel Kinnaman:

"We love each other and we have a lot of fun together. And we're super honest, respectful and just communicative."

Even though the couple share a 15-year age difference, it does not seem to pose as a problem to them. Joel Kinnaman popped the question to the model in January 2021.

