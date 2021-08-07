Who is Gabriella Magnusson? All about the model who has been hit with a restraining order by Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman has filed a restraining order against Gabriella Magnusson, accusing the latter of threats and extortion. He claimed the model was allegedly attempting to extort money by threatening to distribute false information against the actor.

Joel Kinnaman reportedly shared a brief relationship with Magnusson in 2018. The Suicide Squad star shared that the model is now claiming that the actor engaged in non-consensual sexual activity during their relationship.

On August 6, 2021, the RoboCop actor requested a restraining order against Magnusson in the Los Angeles Country Superior Court. According to TMZ, the judge has already granted the temporary restriction order.

Following the legal complaint, Joel Kinnaman took to Instagram to address the situation. He listed the demands made by the model and claimed that she had also threatened to cause him physical harm:

“Earlier this morning, I filed for a restraining order against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me. While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more.”

He further clarified that the consistent “antagonistic” and “frightening” threats compelled him to undertake legal help:

“Her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order.”

Joel Kinnaman mentioned that Magnusson resumed contact with him in 2019. He revealed that the model allegedly sent him sexually explicit content and began threatening once he refrained from responding.

Joel Kinnaman reportedly attempted to resolve the situation through a telephonic conversation with Magnusson in July. He said the model allegedly agreed to their tryst being consensual but immediately reiterated her statement on the call.

The House of Cards star also claimed that Magnusson’s brother allegedly pointed a gun at his manager. Joel Kinnaman mentioned that he supports all victims of sexual assault but clarified that he was only involved in consensual sexual activity with Magnusson.

Meet Joel Kinnaman’s former flame, Gabriella Magnusson

Swedish model Gabriella Magnusson (image via Instagram/Gabriella Magnusson)

Gabriella Magnusson is a Swedish-Jamaican model best known as Bella Davis. She has been associated with 3D Model Agency, Tier1 Model Management and Koala Models Agency.

She has a significant following on social media with more than 130K followers on Instagram. According to her Instagram bio, Magnusson is also the CEO of 48 Entertainment, a talent management company.

She has previously appeared on Project Runway. She is a brand ambassador for Swedish fashion and design studio, the Bon Echo collective. She is also the founder of an upcoming financial services company, Lanistar.

Gabriella Magnusson aka Bella Davis has been making headlines due to her ongoing controversy with Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman. The latter recently issued a restraining order against the model on claims of repeated threats and planned extortion.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, Joel Kinnaman mentioned that he had a brief relationship with the model in 2018. He mentioned that he met Magnusson in late 2018 and had a consensual sexual relationship with the model:

“In November 2018, we met up in New York and had consensual sex. The next month, in December 2018, we again met up in New York and had consensual sex but did not spend the night together because I had to get up early the following morning for work. The next day, she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely.”

However, the model is now accused of threatening Joel Kinnaman with false accusations:

“Recently, Bella resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me – including that I had sex with her against her will – unless I capitulated to her demands.”

Joel Kinnaman has also claimed that Gabriella Magnusson’s brother is a convicted felon. Following his statement, the model took to her Instagram to share screenshots of her conversation with the actor.

She also claimed that the actor had allegedly lied in his statement. As per the restriction order, Gabriella Magnusson has to maintain a distance of 100 yards from Joel Kinnaman. She is also prohibited from contacting or harassing the actor further.

