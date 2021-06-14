Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen express love for each other on social media 

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have rarely, if ever, shied away from putting their affection for each other on display. This week was one such instance, with Bundchen posting another romantic image with the legendary quarterback.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and a whole lot of love

In their most recent show of affection, Bundchen posted a photo on Instagram of the couple on a beach together, referring to her husband as her "Forever Valentine."

Tom Brady responded to the photo with the words: "Te Amo Tanto," which translates to, "I will love you forever."

Gisele Bundchen often posts photos of her family to her Instagram account, which has over 17 million followers. In early April, Bundchen posted a photo of herself, Brady and their two children with a Tampa Bay sunset setting the tone.

Tom Brady, who has over nine million followers on Instagram, doesn't post as many photos on the social media account as he does with his comments. On Mother's Day, however, the Super Bowl MVP expressed his love for his wife.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in December 2006. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife have been married for over twelve years.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen tied the knot on February 26, 2009 in Santa Monica, California, in a small ceremony at the St. Monica Catholic Church. The couple then had a second ceremony, a slightly larger gathering, in Costa Rica in April 2009.

Brady has a son with actress Bridget Moynahan, who was born in August 2007. Brady and Bundchen have two children together, a son named Ben who was born in 2009, and a daughter named Vivian, born in 2012.

Bundchen got her first modeling job in 1996 at just 16 years old. Up until this past winter, she was with IMG Modeling and has walked the runaway for Victoria's Secret. Bundchen later signed with Under Armor, in a monster deal that rocketed her net worth past Brady at one point.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady moved the family from Boston to Florida when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl this past February, his first outside of New England, with the Buccaneers the first team to win a Super Bowl in their own stadium.

